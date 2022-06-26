The Inside Story of How an ‘It’s OK to be Takei!’ T-shirt Connects Generations of ‘Star Trek’ Actors

Jon Jon Briones, in 2011, gave his then 12-year-old daughter Isa an “It’s an OK to be Takei!” T-shirt, Jon Jon and Isa Briones told Heavy in June 2022, during an exclusive joint interview via Zoom. Isa wore the shirt for a school yearbook photoshoot and had cut it up to make it more stylish. Neither one of them could know in 2011 that in a few years they’d both join George Takei as actors within the “Star Trek” universe. Isa Briones, according to Memory Alpha, played the characters Soji, Dahj, Sutra, and Kore Soong during the first two seasons of “Star Trek: Picard,” while her father, according to the site, guest-starred on “Picard” as the Confederation Magistrate, a character married to President Annika Hansen (Jeri Ryan).



During their exclusive conversation with Heavy, Isa and Jon Jon Briones shared memories about that “It’s OK to be Takei!” shirt, with Isa discussing what it’s been like to get to know Takei and follow in his footsteps as an activist on behalf of Asian Americans, while Jon Jon marveled at how everything has come full-circle — from Isa wearing that shirt as a child to co-starring on “Picard.”

Twelve-Year-Old Isa Briones Wore Her ‘It’s OK to be Takei!’ T-Shirt to a School Photoshoot



Heavy: Jon, how did you come to possess the “It’s OK to be Takei!” shirt that you gave to Isa in 2011?



Jon Jon Briones: “We were doing a workshop for (George Takei’s stage musical) ‘Allegiance’ in New York. One day, this big box of T-shirts came, and George gave all of us a T-shirt. I said, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ and I stole another one, to give to my daughter.”



Isa Briones: “I remember you gave that to me. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I loved it so much. I hadn’t met George at that time, but I knew who he was. I was just like, ‘Oh my God, this is one of George Takei’s shirts! This is so cool.’ Yeah, I loved it. And, 12-year-old Isa should never have been allowed to have scissors. I was cutting up all of my shirts. It was so terrible. God, I need to go online and find it somewhere, so I can buy it again. I need a regular-looking one that doesn’t look as atrocious as I made it look. But, yeah, I wore it in a yearbook picture. The first time I actually met George…”



Jon: … “Was at the opening night party for ‘Allegiance’ in San Diego, at the Globe.”



Isa: “I was still a little kid, and I don’t quite remember it that well. It was fleeting, so I’m sure he didn’t remember me. When I finally met him in a ‘Star Trek’ sense, I went up to him at a convention. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Jon Briones’s daughter.’ He immediately was like, ‘Oh, Jon?! I love Jon so much. How is he? I’m so proud of him.’ He knew everything that my dad was up to. He’s like, ‘I’m so proud of him for “Versace.” Everyone is getting to see how talented he is.’ It was so sweet. Now, every time I see him we always catch up, and talk about my dad and everything. I’m gonna be reppin’ that shirt until I die.”

Isa Briones and Her Father Are Now Both Part of the ‘Star Trek’ Universe

You took a photo of yourself wearing the shirt in 2020 and posted it on social media, Isa. Where had you kept it all this time? In a drawer? A closet? When you got “Picard,” did you suddenly think, “I’ve got to find that shirt”?

Isa: “When I wore it in that picture, it was in the middle of the pandemic and it was probably during another deep cleaning, because that’s all you could do. I was looking through sh-t and I was like, ‘This shirt! Oh my God!’ Now that I’ve moved, I can’t seem to find the shirt. I’ve been upset about it. So, I’m going to keep looking. If I can’t find it, I’m going to have to go and buy it again, online, I guess, because I need it.



How amazing is it, Isa, that almost a decade later you were on “Star Trek”? George Takei is very outspoken on behalf of the Asian community and the LGBTQ+ community, and here you are, having just co-hosted a Crazy Talented Asians event in Los Angeles and supporting the community on social media?



Isa: “Even though I didn’t grow up with ‘Trek,’ the thing that I knew from the beginning was George Takei. I knew that he is a leader in our community. He has blazed so many trails for us. As I got to know more about ‘Trek,’ I knew they had an Asian American actor, back in the ’60s, in a lead role. They had the first interracial kiss. When I got the audition for ‘Picard’ and started doing more research, I thought, ‘This is a legacy I want to be a part of. This is something artistic that is clearly important and is opening minds. It has made such a dent in society, in ways that a lot of the time you think – as an actor – that you’re not going to make a difference.’ But no… this entire universe of ‘Trek’ has made it clear that artists are usually the most influential ones and can do so much with their voices. It’s inspired me to continue speaking out regarding the things that I’m passionate about, especially with someone like my dad, who is his own trailblazer in the Asian-American community.”



How full-circle is this for you, Jon, having given Isa that shirt 11 years ago and looking at where she is now and what she’s doing as an actor and activist?



Jon: “It’s so crazy. Surprises like this, I love, because it goes to show you that some things are meant to be. I think it was meant to be because it’s preparing you for something big, and that something big did happen. It is full-circle, which is the coolest thing.”