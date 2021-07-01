The Canceled ‘Galaxy Quest’ Plot for ‘Deep Space Nine’

Rumors are swirling around a possible sequel to “Galaxy Quest.” The film, which is beloved by so many fans of “Star Trek,” may be getting a return to the silver screen after years of speculation.

According to an article in The Times, television scribe Georgia Pritchett, known for her work on the HBO show “Succession,” is teaming up with Simon Pegg. Together they are working on a television adaptation of “Galaxy Quest.”

Pegg, who Trek fans know as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the Kelvin Series of films, has been busy lately. He’s starring in the new Netflix film “America: The Motion Picture” and had been connected to a fourth Kelvin film up until November of last year.

This is not the first time fans have gotten their hopes up for a “Galaxy Quest” revival. In January, actor Tim Allen said that a script for a film sequel was “fabulous.” Before that, Amazon Studios was said to be working with Paramount for a television version as well.

Galaxy Quest: The Original Trailer





Play



Galaxy Quest (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Check out the Galaxy Quest (1999) Official Trailer starring Tim Allen! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Watch on FandangoNOW: fandangonow.com/details/movie/galaxy-quest-1999/1MV0b72bed5bba19c83070af406bacf2df7?&cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date on all your favorite movies. Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell Directed… 2021-05-06T15:59:00Z

The original “Galaxy Quest” film was directed by Dean Parisot in 1999, who told MTV that he was a “huge ‘Star Trek” fan. Growing up, he wrote NCC-1701 on the sides of his mother’s gray station wagon. Creating “Galaxy Quest” for Parisot was not just another job — it was special.

“Part of the mission for me was to make a great ‘Star Trek’ episode,” Parisot said.

The film struck a chord with Trek fans and the stars of the franchise, including William Shatner. Tim Allen’s character was modeled after James T. Kirk, and Shatner seemed to enjoy the spoof.

“Certainly, I don’t know what Tim Allen was doing,” Shatner said during a StarTrek.com live chat. “He seemed to be the head of a group of actors, and for the life of me, I was trying to understand who he was imitating. The only one I recognized was the girl playing Nichelle Nichols.”

Patrick Stewart enjoyed the film as well and gave a lengthy reason as to why.

“I had originally not wanted to see [Galaxy Quest] because I heard that it was making fun of Star Trek, and then Jonathan Frakes rang me up and said, ‘You must not miss this movie! See it on a Saturday night in a full theatre,’” Stewart told The Times in 2007.

“And I did, and of course, I found it was brilliant. Brilliant. No one laughed louder or longer in the cinema than I did, but the idea that the ship was saved and all of our heroes in that movie were saved simply by the fact that there were fans who did understand the scientific principles on which the ship worked was absolutely wonderful. And it was both funny and also touching in that it paid tribute to the dedication of these fans.”

Repeating the Computer





Play



Galaxy Quest (1/9) Movie CLIP – How Did I Come to This? (1999) HD Galaxy Quest movie clips: j.mp/1JdtUXi BUY THE MOVIE: amzn.to/rDMsDE Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP DESCRIPTION: Alexander Dane (Alan Rickman) feels like a sell-out as he and the rest of the Galaxy Quest" cast wait for Jason Nesmith ("Tim Allen) at a convention. FILM DESCRIPTION: A team of intrepid adventurers travels through the… 2011-10-11T19:11:29Z

While fans might be encouraged by this news (especially lovers of “Star Trek”), the story of “Galaxy Quest” was actually very similar to one drafted for Captain Benjamin Sisko and the crew of Deep Space Nine.

According to Memory Alpha, Sisko and the Defiant were to visit the planet Sigma Iotia II. This was the same world that Kirk and the Enterprise crew visited in the episode “A Piece of the Action” — which most call “the Gangster Episode.”

The Gangster Episode





Play



Star Trek A piece of the Action Clip Star Trek A piece of the Action Clip 2013-04-04T14:19:52Z

Instead of imitating the lives of 20th Century gangsters, the inhabitants of Sigma Iotia II were now walking around pretending to be like the crew of the Enterprise, which had visited roughly 100 years before.

In their book, Deep Space Nine Companion, writers Terry J. Erdmann and Paula M. Block detail that the Defiant crew would then interact with the people of Sigma Iotia II, much in the same way that fans of Trek interact with the actors from the shows and films.

Memory Alpha reported that this “tongue-in-cheek” approach to making fun of Trek fandom was abandoned in favor of the episode “Trials and Tribble-ations.” This episode cleverly edited Sisko, Dax, Worf, O’Brien, and others into the classic “The Trouble With Tribbles” TOS episode.

