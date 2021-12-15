Will Anson Mount Recite That Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Phrase?

The journey through the history of the “Star Trek” franchise has not been one straight line. There have been many stops, starts, and reboots through the years. While some fans might cringe at some of the decisions made since 1964, when the original Trek story was filmed, most would agree that the ride has been an incredible experience.

In fact, according to the voices who make up the “Inglorious Trekspert” podcast, the best way to tell a story on film for television or in the movies is to let it change and evolve.

In their recent show, Trekspert host Ashley Edward Miller said that one of the reasons why the show “Babylon 5” worked so well was because the writers could not have possibly seen what would happen to the actors, sets, special effects, and the myriad of other changes that occurred after filming began.

“It’s like the famous story about ‘Babylon 5,’” said Miller. “It was always that J. Michael Straczynski had his five-year plan… he had it all mapped out. And you know what? I am sure that on some level, he had some notion of what each of those five seasons was going to be.”

“But the reality is — you can’t possibly know,” said Miller. “And if you do say, ahead of time, that you know exactly what those episodes are going to be into your fifth season, then you’re kind of a fool.”

The same can be said for the development of “Star Trek.” While it is true that Gene Roddenberry was the creator of Trek and had the vision, many other creative minds helped make Trek what it is today.

An excellent example of how “Star Trek” changed was the story of “Where no man has gone before,” which is the famous phrase associated with the show and, later, space exploration in general.

This phrase was spoken first by William Shatner (Kirk) at the start of both “The Original Series” and “The Animated Series.” Patrick Stewart’s voice recited the phrase at the beginning of each “Next Generation” episode, but his version was just slightly different.

Fans all over the world can recite this famous phrase, which is the following:

“Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no man has gone before!”

Stewart’s version replaced “where no man has gone” with the gender-neutral phrase, “where no one has gone before,” but the gist was the same. The phrase set the tone for the adventure which was to follow. Shows in the franchise that followed did not use this mantra, as they did not feature the crew of the Enterprise.

The exception is that the cast of “Star Trek: Enterprise” were aboard a version of that ship. Still, the controversial decision to use a Rod Stewart song instead of an instrumental fanfare meant no room for Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) to recite the phrase. He did during the final episode of the show.

While many would guess that Roddenberry came up with the phrase himself, he did not. Thanks to Caroline Cubé and Doug Johnson of the UCLA Library, fans can now chart the changes from start to finish. Producer Robert Justman sent Roddenberry a memo, asking for “a standard opening narration for Bill Shatner to record.”

Roddenberry obliged and wrote the following:

“This is the adventure of the United Space Ship Enterprise. Assigned a five-year galaxy patrol, the bold crew of the giant starship explores the excitement of strange new worlds, uncharted civilizations, and exotic people. These are its voyages and its adventures.”

Those words sound somewhat familiar but not quite what fans know and love. One of the few phrases that survived the editing process was “strange new worlds.” That would come to define Trek for decades, including to the present.

As noted earlier, both Shatner and Stewart said the line for their shows. Still, no one, including Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Sonequa Martin-Green, or Brett Gray, has said it since for a “Star Trek” opening. But there is a new show that finished filming just a few months ago, which could change all of that.

Please note that Leonard Nimoy (Spock), Chris Pine (Kelvin Kirk), and some others have said the phrase in “Star Trek” cinema. Still, this article is about television series, not films.

Anson Mount will put on the golden command uniform and bring Captain Christopher Pike to the streaming screen sometime in 2022 or 2023. He will reprise the part first made famous by Jeffery Hunter back in 1966’s “The Menagerie,” the original Trek pilot chopped into two episodes.

Mount played Pike in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery” and was so beloved that fans started agitating for Mount to have his own show. They even created a petition which earned over 30,000 signatures.

Will Anson Mount Say The Phrase?

Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we’re trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I’ve never attempted as an actor. So much fun! #StarTrek #StarTrekSNW — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) July 7, 2021

Mount has said more than once that his show, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” will feature more of the classic episodic stories that TOS and TNG fans grew up loving. That means that the show will take on the “planet of the week” model, which worked so well for all Trek before “Deep Space Nine.”

But it could also mean the return of the mantra that so many associate with the franchise. This time, spoken by Mount as Captain Pike.

However, there is a chance that Mount may not say the phrase, as Hunter did not say it for “The Cage.”

