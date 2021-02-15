William Shatner Responds to the Rumors That He’ll be in ‘Star Trek 4’

Last week, rumors started circulating about a revival of the J.J. Abrams Star Trek 4 project. Late last year, the project was indefinitely put on hold by Paramount. However, a new report from We Got This Covered claimed that the studio is finally ready to move forward.

The same report claimed that the studio wanted William Shatner to reprise his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the film. In the previous Star Trek films, Leonard Nimoy appeared as an older version of his Kelvin timeline character. Reportedly, the studio wants Shatner to do the same for Kirk.

However, it doesn’t seem like Shatner has talked to the same people as We Got This Covered. He addressed the rumor on his Twitter account, and it sounds like he’s not interested.

Shatner Denies his Involvement

Click bait story. I wouldn’t bother putting any trust into articles that deal in rumors. https://t.co/p5UKpP8FVH pic.twitter.com/Uwh0ndNsPm — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 13, 2021

On Saturday, a fan tweeted the article from We Got This Covered and tagged Shatner. They added a comment asking him about the truthfulness of the rumor.

Shatner quote tweeted the original tweet, adding his own comment and a GIF. He called the article “click bait” and suggested that fans ignore outlets that specifically call out their stories as rumors.

More clickbait. They don’t want me. 🤷🏼‍♂️Why believe tripe? They want it on the cheap and the 2 Chris’ don’t come cheap. https://t.co/7jI9ryANP6 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 13, 2021

When another fan tweeted a different article about the rumor and tagged Shatner, the actor continued to deny his involvement. In that tweet, he said that Paramount couldn’t afford him even if they wanted him. He pointed to the fact that the studio had been unable to negotiate a suitable contract with “the 2 Chris'” as proof that they wouldn’t be willing to pay him what he was worth.

This comment referred to the fact that Paramount was hoping to cast both Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth in the fourth installment of the Kelvin timeline movies. Pine would be reprising his role as a young Kirk and Hemsworth would be reprising his role as Kirk’s father in some kind of time-travel storyline. However, neither actor was satisfied with the money they were offered by the studio, so they walked away from the project in 2018.

Is ‘Star Trek 4’ Really Happening?

Though rumor sites like We Got This Covered and Giant Freaking Robot have claimed that inside sources indicate Star Trek 4 is back on track, no official word has come from Paramount or Abrams as of yet.

The last official word about the project came from Noah Hawley, who was slated to direct the film. In a December interview, Hawley confirmed that his Star Trek project had been tabled by Paramount. Hawley went on to say that he didn’t think his project was ever going to get made. Paramount has insisted that the projects aren’t dead, they’re simply on hold while they figure out how they want to proceed with the Star Trek franchise.

If the Trek-filled Super Bowl ad and the accompanying lead-in ads were indications of Paramount’s intentions for the franchise, it seems their main focus will remain on the TV shows developed by Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman. The ads prominently featured the stars from those series, including Anson Mount and Ethan Peck representing Strange New Worlds, which just started production.

Though it’s possible fans could get Star Trek 4 at some point, there doesn’t seem to be any tangible proof that it’s coming any time soon. If it does, it doesn’t seem like Shatner will be involved.

