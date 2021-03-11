How Commander Cody Could Return to Star Wars

A new theory reveals how Commander Cody, one of fans’ favorite Clone Troopers, might find his way back to Star Wars after his storyline was abandoned in Star Wars Rebels.

Commander Cody Was Going to Appear in ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Commander Cody (CC-2224) has made several appearances in the Star Wars universe. In Revenge of the Sith, he was portrayed by Temuera Morrison (who also portrayed Jango Fett and recently returned as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2.) Cody also was one of the main clones portrayed in The Clone Wars. Clone Commander Cody fought alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi, StarWars.com shared, but fired on Kenobi when his clone programming came under Order 66. There’s a lot more to his story that fans would love to see.

But will we be given that chance?

Commander Cody was originally slated to be in Star Wars Rebels, Screenrant reported. However, he was ultimately not included, although he was mentioned from time to time by Captain Rex, who had his implant removed so he could regain his free will.

The idea in Star Wars Rebels was that Commander Cody would still be mind-controlled by Grand Admiral Thrawn and would have been used to counter the Rebels, Screenrant reported. This was revealed in a Dragon Con 2018 panel, but the storyline never was completed.

Some Believe His Storyline May Be Used in ‘The Bad Batch’

Commander Cody’s abandoned storyline might be used in The Bad Batch, which premieres on Disney Plus on May 4, Screenrant reported. The trailer showed mind-controlled clones, which would make the appearance of Cody an easier transition for the series.

On Reddit, the question of Cody appearing on The Bad Batch has been brought up several times.

One person wrote: “I think his story is kind of left open, and the bad batch would be a good show to give a little insight to how he felt after shootong Kenobi, not to mention what he went on to do in the empire with him being such a high ranking clone.”

Another person responded to the thread, writing: “I sure hope so! I want to know what happened to him, especially since they decided not to use Cody for Rebels. He has a lot of potential to be a (possibly conflicted) antagonist.”

Others Think He May Appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Other fans think that Cody may be portrayed by Morrison in the upcoming Kenobi series on Disney Plus, Inverse reported. An Instagram post showed Morrison growing out a grey beard, which sparked the theory. He’s normally clean-shaven, which led to fans’ speculating that he may be portraying a new character in the Star Wars universe. If he were in the Kenobi series, he couldn’t be portraying Boba Fett with his beard, which might leave room for an appearance as Commander Cody instead.

Redditor u/nonoman12 proposed the idea about a month ago:

Other fans on Reddit suggested Commander Rex instead for the Obi-Wan series or the Ahsoka series, especially since Rex had a similar beard in Rebels.

Others suggested that maybe he was just done filming.

