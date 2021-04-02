One More Vintage ‘Star Wars’ TV Special Is Going to Drop on Disney Plus

April 2 marked the drop of a series of hard-to-find, vintage Star Wars TV specials. On the day they released, Disney quietly announced that another rare TV series will be joining the lineup soon.

‘Star Wars: Droids’ Is Joining the Vintage Lineup Later This Year

On April 2, StarWars.com shared a detailed lineup of all the vintage series that just dropped on Disney Plus. But hidden at the end of the announcement was a tidbit from Lucasfilm that many fans have been waiting to see.

StarWars.com reported: “In addition, the Star Wars: Droids animated series is slated to join the Star Wars Vintage Collection later this year.”

Fans have been wondering why Star Wars: Droids wasn’t part of the original lineup. And although that reason isn’t known, we now know that it won’t be missing from the Disney Plus streaming service for long.

You can find the new vintage drops on Disney Plus under the Star Wars Vintage category. There’s still no word on whether the renowned Star Wars Holiday Special will ever be released on Disney Plus.

On social media, fans have been asking for Droids to be added to the lineup. Eric Goldman of Get Fandom wrote: “This is a really great way to present all the old Star Wars content just added to Disney+ (hopefully Droids can join it all at some point!)”

This is a really great way to present all the old Star Wars content just added to Disney+ (hopefully Droids can join it all at some point!) pic.twitter.com/DsZIdIqjXz — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 2, 2021

Before hearing the news, another fan tweeted to Disney: “Digging the new Star Wars Vintage content. Now we just need the old, outstanding Droids cartoon!”

Digging the new Star Wars Vintage content. Now we just need the old, outstanding Droids cartoon! — Michael Austin (@changeyourhead) April 2, 2021

The series that dropped on April 2 include:

The Story of the Faithful Wookie

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Ewoks TV series, including Season 1 and Season 2

Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series from 2003-2005, including Volume I and Volume II

Caravan of Courage and The Battle for Endor sequel were TV movies that aired on ABC in 1984 and 1985, TheForce.net reported.

The Star Wars: Ewoks is an animated TV series that aired in 1985-1986. It was an animated continuation following up where the two Ewok movies left off.

Star Wars: Clone Wars was a micro-series released in 2003 between Episode II and Episode III.

‘Star Wars: Droids’ Released in 1985

IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED!!!!!! This is why I got #DisneyPlus. Now they better put up DROIDS ASAP. #StarWars #Ewoks pic.twitter.com/XFPaE7dZih — Daniel S Levine (@dsl89) April 2, 2021

Star Wars: Droids first released in 1985. The series was a spinoff of the trilogy, taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with a focus on R2-D2 and C-3PO, Syfy reported. It was broadcast on ABC when it premiered, alongside Star Wars: Ewoks, which is already released on Disney Plus. It only lasted for one season, in part because producing the show was so expensive. However, it did inspire a comic series tie-in for eight issues, along with a new set of action figures and toys.

The series followed R2-D2 and C-3PO as they had different owners (Thall Joben, Jann Tosh, and Munga Baobab) and a variety of adventures. In A New Hope, C-3PO said his last owner was Captain Antilles, so fans have tried to explain the continuity error by imagining that C-3PO was separated from Antilles while the series aired.

Syfy.com pointed out that there are too many continuity errors for the series to truly be canon, including someone who isn’t a Jedi using a lightsaber.

READ NEXT: How Cosplays Helped Land Fans Roles on The Mandalorian