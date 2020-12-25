Starbucks Christmas Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Merry Christmas! All of the excitement of the holiday can make that jolt of morning caffeine even more satisfying. But can you enjoy your favorite Starbucks drink today? It depends on your area.

Select Starbucks locations will remain open on December 25 but may be operating on limited hours. It’s important to check with the location nearest you before heading out because individual stores do have the option of staying closed for the holiday. Click here to access the Starbucks store locator.

Starbucks did not appear to issue a companywide mandate about whether stores should open or close on Christmas, meaning the decision was likely left to individual retailers. Although Heavy could not reach Starbucks’ corporate office for comment, the company’s online store locator lists the specific hours for every store in the United States. The Starbucks App also includes this information. Here are examples.

Customers in the Miami, Florida, area are in luck. The majority of Starbucks stores are open today. Based on the store locator, the most common holiday hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

In the Austin, Texas, area, select stores are open but the hours are different than normal. The store located at 1200 Barton Springs Road, for example, is open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. That location typically opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. on Fridays.

In the Columbus, Ohio, area, most Starbucks stores are staying closed for Christmas. The online tool suggests Starbucks located inside other retailers such as Target and Kroger are open, but this is misleading because Target and Kroger stores are also closed today.

In the Sacramento, California, area, the majority of stores are staying closed but there are a few exceptions according to the Starbucks store locator. The store located at 1429 Broadway is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store at 2104 Sutterville Rd opens at 6 a.m. as usual but is closing early at 5 p.m.

The select stores staying open within the Kansas City, Missouri, area are planning to close by mid-afternoon. For example, the Starbucks at 8781 W 95th Street in Overland Park typically closes at 8:30 p.m. but today will shut its doors at 3 p.m.

Customers in Denver, Colorado, have a good chance of finding an open Starbucks though most are closing early. For example, the Starbucks at 3470 Park Ave West is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The store at 1209 East Alameda Ave closes at 4 p.m. The Starbucks at 4500 W 38th Ave closes at 1 p.m.

Starbucks Is Still Offering Its Holiday Menu

Starbucks rolled out its annual holiday menu on November 6 but did not specify how long the specials would be offered. But according to a representative from a local store, there is no set end date. The holiday drinks will continue to be offered at individual stores into January for as long as supplies last. The holiday favorites include:

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

A few days before Christmas, Starbucks offered a few suggestions on its Instagram account for how to further customize a peppermint drink. The coffee chain suggested customers try the following concoctions:

Irish Cream Cold Brew + peppermint syrup

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha + peppermint syrup

London Fog Tea Latte, swap out Earl Grey for Mint Majesty® tea

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino® drink + peppermint syrup

