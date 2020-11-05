Starbucks Holiday Drinks 2020: When Is Starbucks Giving Away Collectible Cups?

The popular holiday menu is hours away from debuting at Starbucks. Fans eagerly await their favorite seasonal treats from the coffee giant each year, such as the Caramel Brulee Latte, the Eggnog Latte and the Peppermint Mocha.

Starbucks traditionally releases collectible, reusable cups adorned with festive designs this time of year, as well. The company announced that on Friday, November 6, customers who order items from the holiday menu will also receive a red collectible holiday cup at no extra charge.

However, you may want to visit Starbucks earlier in the day for a better chance at receiving one of those red cups. Starbucks cautioned in the news release that the offer is available at participating locations and that “quantities are limited.” Click here to find a Starbucks located near you.

Here’s what you need to know:

Only Holiday & Fall Menu Drinks Will be Served in the Reusable Red Cups

Customers do not have to do anything special or order drinks in any particular way in order to receive the holiday collectible cup. The offer is available through in-store pick-up, curbside pick-up, at the drive-thru window and when ordered for delivery through Starbucks Delivers and Uber Eats.

Starbucks will serve handcrafted holiday drinks, as well as fall collection drinks, in the reusable red cups. Those drinks include:

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Customers can order their drinks hot, iced or blended. The offer does not extend to Christmas Blend brewed coffee or Christmas Starbucks Reserve™, according to a Starbucks news release.

Food items returning to Starbucks menus include a new Cranberry Orange Scone, the Cranberry Bliss Bar®, a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, the Snowman Cookie and the Snowman Cake Pop.

Starbucks Has Been Creating Holiday Cups Since 1997 & This Year’s Theme is ‘Carry the Merry’

Starbucks has been launching special holiday cup designs since 1997. That year, the company’s design came in 4 colors: magenta, sapphire, emerald and amethyst. Images of holly leaves, coffee beans and swirls adorned the reusable cups.

The woman who came up with the idea for the inaugural design, Sandy Nelson, said she had just started working for Starbucks when her creation was selected for the holiday cups. In a 2017 feature for the company website, Nelson recalled, “We were working on holiday creative for the season to come. We had what felt like a hundred cup designs pinned up on the wall. Then Howard [Schultz] came by, looked at all of them, and picked my design. I couldn’t believe mine was chosen.”

As Delish pointed out, Starbucks started using red in 1999. The holiday cup that year featured snowflakes and ice skates.

This year, Starbucks incorporated 4 designs for the holiday cups: Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap. The coffee giant explained the concept behind the 4 designs on its website. The Ribbon design uses “brand greens and a jolly red wrapped like a cozy holiday sweater.” The Dot design includes stripes that “swirl around a field of Starbucks house green punctuated by playful polka dots.” The Sparkle design has “vintage vibes, with cutout shapes in green like glittering holiday ornaments.” The Brand Wrap is intended to be a “scaled-up version of the ribbon design” with the “Starbucks wordmark.”

The theme is “Carry the Merry” and that message is on two of the cups. Creative director Jeff Wilkson said in a news release that the message was intended to be uplifting, especially during such a difficult year. “Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” Wilkson explained. “In a way, that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

