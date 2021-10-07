‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 10/6/2021

“Survivor” season 41 is in full swing, with three castaways already sent packing and the yellow Yase tribe on the ropes, having lost two people to Ua’s one and Luvu’s none.

The castaways voted out in the premiere were Eric Abraham of Yase and Sara Wilson of Ua, then in episode 2, David Voce of Yase was voted off the island.

The Oct. 6 episode is titled “My Million Dollar Mistake” and its description courtesy of CBS reads, “Castaways stumble upon a sneaky advantage that comes at a great risk. Also, truth is tested amongst castaways as mistakes are made.”

Follow along with our live recap below but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — At Yase, Liana regrets not voting out Xander. Um, yeah. Why on earth did you let Tiffany run roughshod over you like that? Then in the morning, the women find the Beware Advantage. But it’s a different Beware Advantage. For this one, Tiffany will have to sneak out of camp and get on a boat in the middle of the night. She will be taken somewhere to make a big decision. If she fails to get on the boat, she loses her vote for the next Tribal. Over at Ua, while the youngsters are laughing and talking down on the beach, Brad starts trying to light the fire and finds the same Beware Advantage.

8:10 — And over at Luvu, Naseer is going to be in some serious trouble if their tribe loses because he runs his mouth to everyone about getting Deshawn and Danny out and they are not happy about it. Sydney is gunning for him. She is also the person who finds the Beware Advantage.

8:15 — Back at Ua, Brad and Genie found the hidden immunity idol Beware Advantage. They have to say “I didn’t realie this ’til now, but broccoli is just a bunch of small trees.” Genie was with him when he found it, but he voluntarily tells Shantel because they’re aligned. She is pumped about this.

8:20 — That night, Brad makes a fake “Brad body” in his spot so he can sneak away to the boat. Tiffany and Sydney also manage to sneak off. They are taken to an island with a beautiful little villa lit by torches. They are given a choice between a tarp and a steal-a-vote. If they all choose tarp, they all get tarp. If they all choose steal-a-vote, they all lose their vote at the next Tribal. But if the vote is split, all players who choose tarp receive nothing and all other players receive a steal-a-vote. They can discuss as a group, but they do the actual choosing in private. Brad chooses steal-a-vote, while Sydney chooses tarp. We don’t get to see what Tiffany chooses, but it sounds like she’s choosing steal-a-vote.

8:25 — In the morning, it is revealed that Tiffany actually chose tarp and therefore got nothing. Brad has the only steal-a-vote. Wow, you gotta take this guy out while he can’t vote. He has too many powers. Same with Xander.

8:30 — At the Immunity Challenge, Brad and Xander manage to say their phrases. It’s so weird. I applaud the idea, but the execution is terrible. Anyway, the challenge is swimming, rope bridge, digging up sandbags, and then landing the sandbags on targets. The first two tribes to finish win. After the rope bridge, Luvu and Ua are neck and neck, while Yase trails (again), but they aren’t completely out of it. In fact, Ua starts trailing during the sandbag-throwing portion. Luvu wins (again), but Xander manages to get a win for Yase!

8:45 — Back at Ua, Shan spies JD’s advantage and he comes clean about having an extra vote. Now Shan is torn about voting out JD or Brad because she’s mad that JD didn’t tell her about it until he got caught. To regain her trust, JD hands it over to her! Wow.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

