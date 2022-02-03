‘Celebrity Survivor’ Official Cast & Release Date Revealed

Back in December, news was leaked that CBS would be debuting a “Survivor“-style reality show for celebrities, though details were sparse and the partial cast list was only rumored. Now, CBS has released the official cast, release date, and all other details of their new reality show, “Beyond the Edge.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Beyond the Edge’ Does Not Have Tribal Council

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

“Beyond the Edge” will have a cast of nine celebrities, with sports commentator Mauro Ranallo taking on hosting duties, according to a CBS press release. The nine celebrities consist of former NFL stars Ray Lewis and Mike Singletary, country music artists Craig Morgan and Lauren Alaina, model and actress Paulina Porizkova, “Full House” and “Fuller House” actress Jodie Sweetin, former NFL defensive end and first openly gay “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, Fox News host and “Real Housewives” cast member Eboni K. Williams, and NBA player Metta World Peace.

According to Variety, filming took place over a period of two weeks in September and October 2021, in Bocas del Toro, Panama.

According to the CBS press release, there will be no judges or eliminations. Instead, the celebrities, who will be competing in teams, will simply have to endure the rough physical environment of the Panamanian jungle. For each day they last, they will raise more money for their selected charity. Once they reach their breaking point, they ring a bell to signal they’re ready to go home. After the two weeks are over, the top two earners will go head-to-head in “one final adventure,” to determine who will go home with the most money for their charity.

Which Charities Are At Stake

The charities each contestant will be playing to raise money for is as follows:

Ray Lewis: John Hopkins Children’s Center, the children’s hospital at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Mike Singletary: Changing Our Perspective, a nonprofit which seeks to “achieve systemic change to create more equitable, empathetic and inclusive communities” via promotion of social-emotional learning in K-12 schools.

Craig Morgan: Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit dedicated to building homes for wounded veterans and their families.

Lauren Alaina: The Next Door, a Nashville-based treatment program for women struggling with addiction.

Paulina Porizkova: the ACLU Foundation, an American nonprofit devoted to fighting for civil liberties for over 100 years.

Jodie Sweetin: Girls Inc., a nonprofit which partners with schools across America to support young girls’ development through long-lasting mentorships and promotion of pro-girl environments and research-based programming.

Colton Underwood: Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the former NFL player to support and provide resources for those living with cystic fibrosis, a disease which afflicts a cousin of Underwood’s.

Eboni K. Williams: Safe Horizon, America’s largest victim services nonprofit, which provides social services for victims of violent crime and abuse all across New York City, where Williams is based vocationally.

Metta World Peace: The Artest University, a nonprofit founded in 2007 by the basketball star, whose birth name is Ronald William Artest Jr., which sponsors scholarships for young people to attend private high schools and universities, and funds organizations that provide mental health services to urban communities around the United States.

‘Beyond the Edge’ Will Air Alongside ‘Survivor’

“Beyond the Edge” is set to premiere Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern, immediately after the airing of the second episode of “Survivor 42.” This means that “Survivor” fans will be able to tune into “Beyond the Edge” immediately after each episode of “Survivor 42” every week after the premiere.

Greg Goldman, an executive producer of the series, released a statement about “Beyond the Edge,” saying:

‘Beyond the Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted. The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks — the harsh jungles of Panama — and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch the premiere of “Survivor 42” on March 9, and subsequently the premiere of “Beyond the Edge” on March 16.