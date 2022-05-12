‘Survivor 42’: Drea Wheeler Reveals the Truth Behind Her Final Words

Episode 11 of “Survivor 42” ended with perhaps one of the most memorable exits of all time: after being voted out, Drea Wheeler proceeded to jostle with her now-former tribemates, culminating in her delivering some parting words to each of the six remaining contestants.

Now that the game is all over and done with, Drea has revealed the truth behind those words, and what her ouster means for those left in the game.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drea: Parting Words Were ‘100% Strategy’

At the conclusion of last night’s episode, Drea threw a few noteworthy comments out there: she revealed that Omar Zaheer, her fellow Canadian, was the only person with whom she discussed her Knowledge Is Power advantage, told Lindsay Dolashewich that she was rooting for her (adding, “you know why”), told Romeo Escobar that he has been on the chopping block every time, that Mike Turner would “probably win” if he made it to the end, and to Maryanne: “keep being you, babe.”

In her exit interview with EW, Drea revealed that these parting words were done very much intentionally, either to fire up other players or basically stir up drama. “I felt like they were all just like playing kumbaya,” Drea told the outlet, “like they were all at camp liking each other. So [I] was just like, ‘come on’!”

I gave it all I had. Until next time. #Survivor #survivor42 — Drea Wheeler (@Drea_Wheeler) May 12, 2022

Going into specifics, Drea added that she said what she said to Lindsay because she wanted the others to know that “she has something and you should probably figure out what she has,” referring to her Advantage Amulet, which is now a full idol, and can only be used next episode by Lindsay. (In her Rob Has a Podcast exit interview, she added that Lindsay was “the one person who told me that Mike was putting my name out there.”)

With Omar, she wanted the others to know that “what he’s telling you is probably a lie. So listen to that.” As for Romeo, her old Ika ally, she wanted him to “start playing,” given that he was “always the decoy.”

“I love Romeo,” she explained, “but Romeo was just fading at the end. And I was just like, “Your name is always out there. Get out there, start making moves, Romeo, because eventually someone’s actually gonna put your name down and you might be gone’.”

“And then Maryanne was just Maryanne,” she added.