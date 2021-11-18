‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 11/17/2021

After pulling a fast one at Tribal Council two weeks ago, “Survivor” castaways Xander Hastings and Evvie Jagoda are up against the wall after their ally Tiffany Sealy was voted out on the November 10 episode. Can they bounce back and manage to get a foothold in the game?

The November 17 episode is titled “Who’s Who In the Zoo” and its description reads, “A castaway is singled out for their dishonest game, making a clear distinction where the line has been drawn. Also, in tonight’s challenge, immunity and reward are on the line.”

Who do you think the dishonest castaway is? The dastardly pastor Shantel Smith? She did get a rather villain-y edit a week ago. Or could it be the papaya thief Ricard Foye? It should be fun to watch it play out.

Follow along below with our live blog as the ninth castaway is eliminated from “Survivor 41” but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — Everybody is up in arms because of Heather throwing Tribal into chaos, but what instead of Heather being the new target, it is more rending the Shan/Deshawn/Danny/Liana alliance asunder. Deshawn and Shan no longer trust one another, so that’s not great for their alliance. But hey, as long as Evvie lives to fight another day, we’re OK. #TeamEvvie. But in the morning, Deshawn and Shan seemingly repair their relationship, but we’re not so sure they really did.

Also, Naseer is convinced that Heather voted for him and she’s insisting she didn’t — and she didn’t because eavesdropping Xander confirms via private interview that he was the one who voted for Naseer. But Heather is now lamenting getting a little big for her britches at the last Tribal. Yeah, that was entertaining but not a great move. You gotta know when the right time is for that and that was not the time.

8:10 — Then on the beach, there is a bold move made when Liana, Shan, Deshawn, Danny and Shan just decide to have a talk with the core group, but they talk about going off right in front of Xander and Erika! WHAT?! Are you insane?! You’re not even trying to be sneaky!

8:15 — Immunity challenge time. They are balancing on a perch and holding a handle. If they fall or a hand comes off the handle, they’re out. But they are divided into two groups where there are two people immune PLUS two separate Tribal Councils. Plus, the last person standing in the challenge wins chicken and beef stew for their group. Ooooh.

The groups are Erika, Shan, Ricard, Heather and Naseer (yellow) and Xander, Deshawn, Liana, Evvie and Danny (blue). Evvie drops first, followed quickly by Heather, Liana, and Shan. Hmm. Wonder why so many women early? It feels like a challenge that would favor smaller feet, but maybe it’s more about upper body strength. Ricard and Danny are out a few minutes later, so it’s Erika vs. Naseer and Xander vs Deshawn for the two immunity necklaces. Then Naseer drops and Erika wins for yellow, but she drops shortly thereafter, so blue is eating the stew. Then Deshawn drops and Xander looks like a walking corpse. They try to hug by throwing their arms at each other.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

