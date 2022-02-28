WATCH: ‘Survivor’ Winner Awarded Key to the City

Last December, Erika Casupanan was awarded $1,000,000 and the title of Sole Survivor after becoming the winner of “Survivor 41.” Her victory was largely unexpected by fans, but welcomed nonetheless; she was also celebrated for marking a number of milestones as a “Survivor” winner, among them being the first Canadian representative to win.

Erika’s status as a Canadian icon was demonstrated no better than last week, when she was awarded a Key to the City of her hometown of Niagara Falls. Here’s what you need to know:

Niagara Falls’ Mayor Hosted a Viewing Party for ‘Survivor 41’ Finale In Honor of Erika

On Friday, February 25, Erika was awarded the Key to the City of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, by the city’s mayor, Jim Diodati.

Erika’s hometown is Niagara Falls, Ontario, though she hasn’t lived there for years. According to the Philippine News Agency, Erika was born in the Philippines, and immigrated to Canada with her family at a young age. She was raised in Niagara Falls, and moved to Toronto after college, where she has lived ever since.

Diodati said that many in Niagara Falls began taking interest in “Survivor” when someone who calls the city home began performing well on the show. “We kept thinking … it might happen, it’s going to happen, my gosh, it happened!” Diodati remarked during the ceremony. He then addressed Erika, saying: “We went through the roller coaster. I’d like to say we never had doubt, but we always knew you had what it took. And we’re so proud of you.”

Diodati added that the city even hosted an outdoor viewing party for the city during the finale, which, being a December night, was quite chilly and required a few propane tanks.

Erika said that hearing about people from her hometown watching the show has been the “biggest gift” for her:

I’ve heard from so many people — people I’ve known from Niagara Falls, gone to school with, who have felt so inspired by watching me play. That for me has been the biggest gift since the show ended.

Footage of the entire, 14-minute event can be viewed on Diodati’s official Instagram account here, or above.

Erika: ‘It’s an Honour’ To Be Representative of Niagara Falls

In an Instagram post after the ceremony, Erika said it was an “honour” to accept the Key to the City, and to be a representative of the city during the show’s run. “I’m grateful for all the support from my hometown, Canadians 🇨🇦 and everyone else who rooted for me!” she wrote. “It was an honour to represent myself and my home during this crazy journey.”

Erika has made it clear since the season ended how much it means to her to be an inspiration to so many viewers of the show, especially younger ones, by being a strong female, Canadian, immigrant, Filipino, and person of color representative that people can look up to. In a December interview with ET Canada, she said:

Knowing that that game where I truly was authentic to who I am was what led me to the win and led me to represent all of these communities, it’s overwhelming, it’s an honor. I’m so grateful to all the support I’ve gotten…It’s truly an honor to help people feel seen on TV.