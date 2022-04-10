‘Survivor’ Contestant Calls Out Jeff Probst’s Lies to Audience

Episode 3 of “Survivor 42” saw a dramatic immunity challenge in which two of the three tribes struggled for upward of 20 minutes in the water attempting to retrieve a key from a pole several feet in the air. Host Jeff Probst had to declare after 22 minutes of struggling that the challenge would be halted, and it would resume on land.

Despite Probst declaring both then and in post-show interviews that a challenge being halted was unprecedented, at least one former castaway has come out and called this a bald-faced lie.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eliza Was Baffled Upon Hearing Jeff’s Statements

Eliza Orlins, a two-time “Survivor” competitor and legend of the game, recently sat down with Riley McAtee and Juliet Litman on their podcast, The Ringer, to discuss the ongoing season. There, while discussing the unforgettable challenge in episode 3, Eliza said that her immediate reaction upon hearing Probst say it was the first time in “Survivor” history they had stopped a challenge midway through was, “No it’s not. What are you talking about? That’s just a lie.”

She went on to reference the challenge “Great Escape Run,” which appeared in episode 3 of her first season, “Vanuatu” – a season in which the original tribes were divided by sex – where the tribes were supposed to retrieve a key, then unlock a bamboo door to get through it. However, Eliza explained, although it wasn’t shown on television, the men simply “brute forced” their way through the door without having retrieved the key and unlocking it.

As a result, according to Eliza, “[Production said], ‘No no no, you have to go back.’ They stopped the challenge, [they] made us stop. They rebuilt it, they put it back, they made them go back and do the actual challenge.” For those interested, the men ended up winning that challenge anyway.

This specific event was indeed not shown in the episode. However, a distinction could be drawn between the men on Eliza’s season outright breaking the rules of the challenge – forcing production to halt it and make them redo part of it – versus what happened in “42,” where the tribes were evidently not making any progress, and prolonging that portion of the challenge would have only been wasting time. It is possible Probst was referring to the latter scenario when he said that this was the first time they halted the challenge halfway through. Nevertheless, he never made this clarification even in exit press, so it is interesting to wonder what else he has left out when making such superlative proclamations to the audience.

Eliza & Parvati Once Outsmarted a Challenge, Precipitating a Rule Change

Eliza also referenced the iconic “United We Stand” challenge (which she called “one of my favorite challenges ever”), in her second season, “Micronesia,” in which she and Parvati Shallow essentially cheated the challenge by each using one pole to move from one platform to the other, instead of the intended two.

Though Probst said during the challenge that the tribe’s choice was a “great decision,” and “great execution,” Eliza revealed that “that was the last time that was ever allowed, because once [we] did that, Jeff was like, ‘Ok, well now that goes into the rule book that from this point forward, you must use both poles.” This is yet another example of something (in this case, a major rule change after production was outsmarted) that was never shown on television. “You have to be one step ahead of the contestants,” Eliza said of production.

This challenge was indeed seen twice more – once in season 26, “Caramoan,” episode 4, and once in season 32, “Kaôh Rōng,” episode 8 (though in “Caramoan,” planks were used instead of poles). Both times, the tribes used both poles/planks to get from one platform to the next, though Probst explaining this rule to the contestants was not shown on camera.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. The three-hour finale will air Wednesday, May 25, 2022.