Maryanne Oketch Reveals Her ‘Personal Vendetta’ Against Hai Giang

“Survivor 42” was a season that brought about many heartening friendships and otherwise fascinating relationships. However, there is simply too much that goes on behind the scenes for viewers to know all of it.

Recently, season winner Maryanne Oketch revealed that she had developed a “personal vendetta” against fellow contestant Hai Giang before the season even began. Here’s what you need to know:

Hai Became Maryanne’s ‘Number One Enemy’ for Two Primary Reasons

In her 5 hour-long “Deep Dive” session with Rob Cesternino Monday, Maryanne revealed that in the pre-game portion of the game, before contestants were even able to speak to one another, she quickly developed a “personal vendetta” against Hai. “Hai was my number one enemy, I did not like Hai at all,” she revealed. “And that was for multiple reasons.”

For one, Hai was wearing a Northwestern University sweatshirt, “I know Northwestern, as a Canadian, which means it’s a good school,” Maryanne said. As a result, she immediately targeted him as “super smart,” “super strategic,” and “a big threat [to] my game.”

However, she then challenged herself on this, wondering “how much of this is my own bias” given the stereotypes associated with Asian men. Additionally, it later turned out that it was not Hai’s sweatshirt; it was his boyfriend’s (Hai never attended Northwestern). The “real reason” for her vendetta, however, was the “p*** story,” as she called it (part of which she revealed in EW’s pre-game “Most Embarrassing Memories” video).

In the Deep Dive, Maryanne revealed that, due to a urinary tract infection and an inability to urinate properly, she drank a huge bottle of water shortly before cast photos were to be taken.

However, she revealed, when she was finally able to go, “it was a disaster. Pee went everywhere. Like, everywhere.” This included the beautiful white floral romper she was wearing. Naturally, she got worried about the smell, so tried to mitigate this by dousing herself in bug spray.

At that point, it was none other than Hai Giang (who of course by that point she did not yet know), who she believed had snuffed out her secret. “So I’m sitting next to Hai,” she explained. “And it’s been a while, and Hai just cringes, stands up, goes and takes the exact same bug spray I was using, and opens up the ingredients.”

Having the pre-conception that Hai was intelligent, and knowing that ammonia, which is often an ingredient used in insecticides, is also a key element in urine which gives it its distinctive – and unpleasant – smell, came to the conclusion that he was checking to see if Maryanne indeed smelled like pee.

Maryanne Was ‘Traumatized’ During the Cast Photo Shoot

This all led to a comedic series of events which ultimately culminated in Maryanne smearing herself with dirt in order to get production to change her romper (this plan failed, as the dirt stain was only on the back of the romper, which the cameras would not catch). Finally, as they were taking the group cast photo, Maryanne was on pins and needles, paranoid that everybody was smelling her pee. At one point near the end, production asked her to swap places with Tori Meehan. At that point, she explained:

I’m miserable, my jaw drops, I stand up and do the walk of shame, and I can see the stench of pee following me. And everyone, I can just mentally feel them cringe because they’re smelling the pee, and they all know that I’m gonna be ‘p*** girl.’ I’m the girl who can’t even pee her pants.

“I was literally traumatized,” she said. “I was literally crying.”

“So if you look at that cast photo and you see my smile, zoom in. You will see eyes of pain, because that is someone who is currently having pee and dirt in their romper.” That, she said, is the “p*** story that brought me into the game. And also why I did not like Hai.”

Interestingly enough, she also revealed that after production had wrapped months later, Hai once joked that he needed to pee so badly he was “about to pee [his] pants.” Maryanne responded, “Oh that’s so funny, a pee story! And now I had [a] pee story of my own, but it’s mortifying.”

Of course, it goes without saying that by now, perhaps in part because he had no idea about her “pee story,” Maryanne bears no ill will toward Hai, and the two are close friends.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 43 will be premiering in September 2022.