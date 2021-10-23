New ‘Survivor’ Season Coming to Netflix in November 2021

“Survivor: Micronesia,” also known as “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites,” is coming to Netflix on November 15, 2021. The season originally aired in 2008 on CBS and is regarded as one of the best seasons of all time. In September 2021, Entertainment Weekly released an updated list ranking all “Survivor” seasons, “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites,” tied for first with “Survivor: Borneo,” which aired in 2000. TvLine also released an article ranking all “Survivor” seasons, “Fans vs. Favorites,” placed number one.

For fans that are unfamiliar with the popular season, “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites” pitted ten “Survivor” favorites (castaways that have appeared on the show before), against ten fans (castaways playing the game for the first time). The season included fan favorites such as Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, and Ozzy Lusth.

“Survivor” Fans Are Excited

Survivor: Micronesia, a.k.a Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites, a.k.a one of the show's best seasons ever is coming to Netflix in The US on November 15. IYKYK pic.twitter.com/UhUEiKWiAy — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

Netflix announced the news via Twitter on October 19, 2021, writing, “Survivor: Micronesia, a.k.a. Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites, a.k.a one of the show’s best seasons ever is coming to Netflix in The US on November 15, IYKYK [if you know you know]. The tweet also included four screenshots from an episode of the season. The photos are from an episode that aired May 8, 2008, in which a jaw-dropping blindside occurred.

Fans of the popular reality competition show were quick to voice their excitement on Twitter.

One Twitter user replied, “It truly is one of the best seasons ever!” Another Twitter user wrote, “Can’t wait to watch this iconic season [fire emoji].

Eliza Orlins, who appeared on the season, replied to Netflix’s tweet, writing, “I cannot wait. I’m so excited.” She included a gif of her on the show.

Jeff Probst Names “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites” Winner Best Winner of All Time

***SPOILERS BELOW***

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in January 2020, Jeff Probst named Parvati Shallow the best “Survivor” winner.

“I’m giving it to Parvati,” he told the publication. Jeff praised Parvati’s strategic gameplay, stating, “I felt like we were watching a surgeon go inside a body with a really delicate operation and just move things and tighten up, and they did their own stitches at the end.” To win “Survivor,” a player cannot rely on competitions alone. Social game and strategy is a huge component of the game. Jeff praised Parvati’s strategic social game, telling Entertainment Weekly, “She either charmed you or she made you feel the consequence. One or the other. Sometimes, both together.”

Since winning “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites,” Parvati Shallow has been busy embarking on new endeavors. In 2018, she gave birth to her first baby. She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her newborn. In the caption she wrote, “Dreamy first days home with our sweet little angel baby.” She included the hashtag, “finally not pregnant.” Parvati’s fellow “Fans vs. Favorites” castaway” Cirie Fields commented on the post writing, “congrats love [two red heart emojis].

Parvati is also a yoga teacher, according to her Instagram bio. In September 2021, she posted a photo on Instagram of her doing yoga on the beach. In the caption, she wrote, “confidence is not the cause, it’s the effect.”

