‘Survivor 43’ to Premiere in Theatres

With four weeks left to go of “Survivor 42” until the finale on May 25, many fans are already looking toward the premiere of “Survivor 43” in the fall of 2022. Now, it appears as though there has been some news on that front that may cause “Survivor” fans to clear their calendar.

Here’s what you need to know:

IMAX Will Debut ‘Survivor 43’ as Part of a New Program, IMAX Live

According to Chris Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter, the President of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan, announced at the 2022 Cinemacon in Las Vegas that the IMAX Corporation will soon be hosting a series of events as part of a new program called “IMAX Live.”

The events, which will number over a dozen, will include former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters, the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour, and the CBS premiere of “Survivor 43,” sometime in September 2022. “That’s just a bit of what we have up our sleeve,” Colligan said.

"I'm proud to announce more than 12 events this year alone," including Roger Waters, CBS premiere of Survivor, Jingle Ball, Swedish House Mafia, "that's just a bit of what we have up our sleeve," adds Colligan of IMAX Live presentations to come. #CinemaCon — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) April 26, 2022

According to CBS, “Survivor 43” will be shot in Fiji sometime between mid-May and early July. Casting is likely currently wrapping up, and given the timeframe of shooting, it appears as though “Survivor” will be going back to its regular 39 day format for seasons 43 and 44.

Although IMAX is a Canadian industry, its corporate headquarters are in Los Angeles, and it has over 1,500 locations in more than 80 countries across the globe, including the United States. Click here to discover the IMAX theatre nearest to you. Chances are you will be able to see “Survivor 43” in your local theatre come September.

Although details are sparse at this time, more regarding IMAX Live and its partnership with CBS and “Survivor” will be revealed in the coming months. Heavy will continue to update the story.

IMAX Live Is Coming on the Brink of Experimentation With Live Presentation

In February, before the official announcement of IMAX Live, The New York Times wrote an article reporting on the genesis of IMAX’s experimentation with broadcasting live events. In the article, Richard Gelfond, IMAX’s chief executive, said that “if you don’t keep reinventing yourself, you’re not going to move your business forward.” He went on to say that the corporation had been experimenting with live events for “the last few years,” and had informally labeled it “IMAX 3.0.” “The world is changing,” Gelfond said, “and the movie industry is changing.”

According to The Times, the new effort was being initiated “to combat the decline of theatergoing” across the United States, and worldwide. Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times reported that the number of movie tickets sold across North America peaked in 2002, and has been in steady decline ever since.

In 2019 – the final year before the pandemic threw moviegoers and cinema owners into a state of confusion and chaos – the number of tickets sold in the United States totaled about 1.2 billion, down 25% from the 1.6 billion in 2002, despite the U.S. population having risen by nearly 43 million (nearly 15%) in that same timeframe.

On Wednesday, February 23, however, IMAX reported its strongest quarterly results since 2019, The Times said. Now, it will be up to Gelfond, Colligan, and the rest of the IMAX Corporation to see whether that trend will continue.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.