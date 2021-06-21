‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Season 42 Castaways Revealed

Here are the 18 castaways playing on “Survivor” season 42 and here’s what we know about them from social media, but be warned of light spoilers ahead.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED FOR SURVIVOR SEASON 42

The ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Castaways

Inside Survivor, a reputable inside source, has revealed seven more castaways for the upcoming 42nd season of “Survivor,” which will air in the spring of 2022.

The castaways are as follows:

Rocksroy Bailey, 43, Las Vegas, NV, environmental scientist

Lindsay Dolashewich, 30, Summit, NJ, dietician

Hai Giang, 28, New Orleans, LA, analytics director

Lydia Meredith, 22, Los Angeles, CA, actor

Marya Sherron, 46, Indianapolis, IN, educational consultant

Mike Turner, 40s, Hoboken, NJ, retired firefighter

Zach Wurtenberger, 21, Weston, FL, communications and media studies student

Inside Survivor previously revealed the first 11 cast members that include a woman named Tori Meehan who played the online competition reality game “Sequester” and a man named Jonathan Young who was a contestant on the Discovery Kids “Survivor”-like show “Endurance” when he was just 14 years old. Here is a list of the first 11 castaways:

Romeo Escobar, 34, Los Angeles, CA, TV producer/pageant director

Jackson Fox, 47, Charlotte, NC, occupation unknown

Swati Goel, 19, Stanford, CA, student

Chanelle Howell, 28, New York, NY, recruiter

Jenny Kim, 42, New York, NY, designer

Tori Meehan, 24, Tulsa, OK, grad student

Maryanne Oketch, 22, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, integrated science student

Daniel Strunk, 30, Ann Arbor, MI, law clerk

Drea Wheeler, 34, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fitness trainer

Jonathan Young, 28, Gulf Shores, AL, beach rental business owner

Omar Zaheer, 30, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, exotic animal veterinarian

Now that we’ve seen the whole group, the ages range from 19 to 47 (though Mike Turner’s age is unknown, so it’s possible he’s older than 47). The average age is 31.8 years, which is a couple of years younger than the average age of season 41.

Check out what else we know about the first 11 cast members in our post here.

What We Know About the Cast Members

Here’s what we know so far about the seven newly-revealed castaways. Not everyone has social media (or their accounts are set to private), but a few of them did pop up and here’s what we learned.

According to Lindsay Dolashewich’s LinkedIn profile, she attended the West Chester University of Pennsylvania where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau social sorority; she later attended the College of Saint Elizabeth for her dietetics focus. On Facebook, Dolashewich says she’s the founder of Absolute Nutrition Counseling and she is also a CrossFit athlete.

According to Hai Giang’s LinkedIn profile, he works for Neo Media World, a “digital-first global performance marketing agency.” He speaks English and Vietnamese and he attended Georgia State University.

Lydia Meredith has an IMDB page that boasts the films “Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill,” “Catching Up,” and “Santa Girl” and an appearance on the TV series “Copycat Killers.” On Instagram, she revealed that her birthday is May 23, so she might have turned 22 while filming “Survivor.”

Marya Sherron’s LinkedIn profile reveals she attended the University of Michigan and later was a professional of creative writing and Black literature/cultural studies at Columbia College in Chicago.

Zach Wurtenberger’s Facebook page reveals that he was a member of the National Honor Society in high school and attended Washington University in St. Louis. It also looks like he is the oldest of three children, with a younger brother who is close to his age and a younger sister who is much younger than they are.

Inside Survivor’s Patreon has also revealed that season 42 wrapped filming in early June. Both seasons 41 and 42 were 26 days long and one twist that a lot of fans don’t like was cut from season 41.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22, or 29.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Mariano Books New CBS Show