Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Is Apparently a Big ‘Survivor’ Fan

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced United States DC Appeals Court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be his nominee for the United States Supreme Court. If confirmed by the Senate, she will replace Stephen Breyer, who has served on the Court since 1994.

In the midst of the announcements regarding Jackson’s nomination, however, there may have been a rather noteworthy tidbit of information which slipped under the radar. Apparently, Ketanji Brown Jackson is a big “Survivor” fan.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jackson Is a Longtime Reality TV Fan

Jackson’s fandom for reality television, including “Survivor,” was first mentioned by Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times on Friday. Amidst the news of her nomination, which proved to be controversial among some elements of the American right-wing, Mazzei noted:

On a lighter note, Judge Jackson is known to be a fan of reality TV. During her 2013 judicial investiture, a former boss joked about Judge Jackson’s dedication to watching ‘American Idol‘ and discussing contestants’ strategy on ‘Survivor’.

On Friday, a Washington Post profile on Jackson highlighted how her personal life influenced her view on the law, and hence her career as a lawyer and judge. The Post wrote that Jackson “portrays herself as a problem solver who brings to the bench a practical approach stemming from her devotion to the law … and her experience as a performer in theater and debate. If she could win people over on a personal level, she believed, she’d have an honest shot at persuading them on the merits of an argument.”

The Post went on to explain that, back when she was a public defender from 2005 to 2007, she would “[win] over colleagues with weekly instant critiques of performances on ‘American Idol’.” In 2017, Jackson herself said, “As a judge, I’m certainly no scholar.”

Jackson’s Fandom for ‘Survivor’ Is ‘On Another Level’ A.J. Kramer, the District of Columbia’s federal public defender and a former co-worker of Jackson’s, spoke fondly of her personality, especially as it related to her colloquial, everyday tastes in pop culture. Highlighting her “water cooler talk,” he said of Jackson in the Post profile: What we really missed about her when she left was her talk around the water cooler. Ketanji would come in the next morning after every show … and she would critique them to great lengths on their performance the night before. But if you think her fascination with ‘American Idol’ was something, her fascination with ‘Survivor’ is at another level. Fans of “Survivor” have taken kindly to this lighthearted piece of good news, amidst a world that occasionally seems overrun with controversy, resentment, and disaster. Many compared her job as a judge and lawyer to that of a “Survivor” finalist, both of whom have to convince (often skeptical) juries of their case. One Twitter user said, “All I want is for one (1) senator to ask Ketanji Brown Jackson which Survivor juror she most wants to emulate as a Supreme Court justice.” Another defended their binging of the show by saying that Jackson does too, writing: Thankful for Ketanji Brown Jackson for many reasons — a tiny one being I can now send this to family members who are “concerned” about how I “watched 40+ seasons of Survivor in one calendar year” and “can’t talk about anything else.” A SCOTUS nom does it too so leave me alone.

So, to the castaways of “Survivor 42,” and any fans who hope to apply and be on the show in future seasons, take note: a likely Supreme Court justice will be watching.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The two-hour season 42 premiere will air on March 9.