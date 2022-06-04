How a ‘Survivor’ Winner ‘Manifested’ Their Win

“Survivor: Marquesas” winner Vecepia Towery recently detailed an interesting story about how she believes she won the season: through a combination of luck, skill, communication with God, and manifesting.

Vecepia Says That It Was in God’s ‘Will’ for Her to Get on the Show

During her time on “Survivor: Marquesas” back in 2002, Vecepia was very open about her Christian faith, often invoking God throughout the game, sometimes at the ire of other contestants.

At the season’s reunion show, she briefly told a story about writing down a series of “Survivor” goals before the game, only for them all to come true, but did not have much time to elaborate before being cut off by host Rosie O’Donnell. In a May 2022 episode of Rob Has a Podcast, however, Vecepia was able to go into more detail about this remarkable story.

Vecepia, who was a big fan of the first few seasons of “Survivor” before she got cast, said in the podcast appearance that she knew “exactly” how she wanted the video to look, and shot it exactly that way. “When I did my audition tape, I knew exactly where I wanted to go,” she said. “I mean, I literally visualized exactly [what] I wanted to do.” (For the audition tape, she would end up pop out from a tree, and doing “some taekwondo kick”).

She ended up sending in the tape after a single take, while also sending a message to God. “I just said, ‘You know Lord, if it’s in Your will that I get on this show, then I will get a call’,” Vecepia explained. Of course, Vecepia proceeded to get a call about a month later, and eventually got on the show.

How Vecepia Manifested Her ‘Survivor’ Win

Vecepia added that in the weeks after she got the call but before she was officially cast, she wrote to herself on a sticky note, “I’m gonna be on ‘Survivor’,” and stuck it on her mirror. She then wrote “I am going to win ‘Survivor'” in her book of poetry, which unintentionally ended up being her luxury item. Vecepia explained that although she originally didn’t want to bring her book of poetry as her luxury item, reasoning that it would get destroyed by the elements in Marquesas, “through the grace of God it worked.”

She would continue to go back to that same page in the journal every day, reasoning that scripture dictated that it must be that way:

The Word of the Lord says, ‘I will make your vision plain, and make it plain on tablets, and you keep it before you and if you keep it before you then it will not tarry, but it will come to pass.’ And so I wrote it down, I made it plain. And also the Word says that if you speak it into existence, that it will come to pass. And if you speak it within God’s name.

Vecepia Says She Spoke With ‘The Holy Spirit’ While on the Island

As a result of this scripture, every day Vecepia would go out there and say aloud, “I will win this show. Lord, you know you didn’t put me out here not to win – I will do this.” She added that she even considered quitting on Day 3, largely because of how other the other contestants were treating her, making her feel like a “hypocrite.”

However, she explained, that was when “The Holy Spirit” spoke to her. “I didn’t bring you out here to quit,” Vecepia claims the Holy Spirit told her. “He goes, ‘You’re trying to play a Christian’s game. You need to play a ‘Survivor’ game … Play within the rules of this game. And the rules of this game is to outwit, outplay and outlast.”

From that point onward, she changed up her game, and began to play with “a different type of mindset.” However, she “never stopped going into the woods and having my moment with Jesus, and opening up that poetry book and saying ‘I’ve written it, and it will happen, it will come to pass’.”

Despite her faith, even Vecepia says she is still astounded that this worked, and acknowledges that a little bit of luck still came into play. “I just thank the Lord that it happened,” she said. “I don’t know how – I can’t tell you – because a lot of the moves that I made were luck, a lot of the moves I made were skill, a lot of the moves I made was strategy. Some of it was based on a whim and a prayer.”

Nevertheless, Vecepia stressed that she still believes in the power of manifestation. “I do believe manifestation of your words and the power of your words is so important,” she said. “And as you speak it, so it is.” This is why Vecepia, who now often engages in public speaking engagements, has always encouraged people to speak positively.

