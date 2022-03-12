Zach Wurtenberger: Rocksroy Was ‘Pissing Everyone Off’ on Ika

The premiere episode of “Survivor 42” saw superfan Zach Wurtenberger voted out first, after the Ika tribe came in last place during the first immunity challenge. Although it appeared as though Zach was given the boot for not doing well on the challenge’s puzzle portion, he has spoken out recently about how the tribe dynamics on Ika were much more complicated than that.

In disclosing what the tribe dynamics were like on Ika, Zach also revealed his – and his tribemates’ – true thoughts on Rocksroy Bailey, the oldest member of the Ika tribe, and they aren’t exactly flattering. Here’s what you need to know:

Zach: 30 Minutes Without Rocksroy Was ’30 of the Most Fun’ Minutes of My Life

In exit interviews, Zach did not shy away from revealing what his fellow tribe mates really thought of each other. Of Rocksroy, the 43-year-old stay at home dad, Zach said that there were tensions between him and the entire rest of the tribe, not just the younger three.

Per TVLine, Zach said that “in the 30 minutes that he was not working on the shelter” near the beginning of the game, Rocksroy was “absolutely lovely. He was a fun guy and great to talk to.” However, as the days progressed, relationships between Rocksroy and the rest of the tribe began to sour, as seen in the episode.

In his Rob Has a Podcast exit interview, Zach spoke of an instance during the first three days when Rocksroy was away from the rest of the tribe, and so everyone else simply let loose and had lots of fun without him around. He explained:

There was one moment where Rocksroy gets taken away for confessional, and all of a sudden we’re playing ‘Survivor’ without Rocksroy for maybe like 30 minutes, and that was 30 of the most fun [minutes] of my entire life. Where we literally were all like, ‘Let’s go to the beach!’ We, like, jumped into the water, we were swimming around.

It was when Rocksroy returned, Zach said, that the fun ended, and everyone had to go back to the shelter. ‘We see Rocksroy coming back to camp,” Zach explained, “and we’re like ‘Oh! Everyone back to the shelter! Everyone back to the shelter!’ So that was my experience with Rocksroy.”

Rocksroy Still Has Strong Bonds Despite Tensions at Camp

Despite the strained relationships Rocksroy held with most of the rest of the tribe, and the seemingly positive bonds Zach shared with them, Rocksroy still held more sway over the tribe than did Zach. Despite that, however, his name was still being thrown out there after Ika lost the immunity challenge.

“Rocksroy was just pissing everyone off,” Zach said in an EW exit interview. “So Rocksroy’s name was out there.” Nonetheless, it was Rocksroy’s strategic bonds – namely the ones he held with Romeo Escobar and Drea Wheeler – which saved him. Zach even mentioned that his bonds with those contestants, especially Drea, were so well-hidden, because they were always butting heads. “I don’t think I realized how much power she really had out there,” Zach said of Drea, per RHAP, “specifically with Romeo and Rocksroy. I didn’t even realize they were working together because they butted heads so often.” Zach added that although he was tight with Romeo, Romeo was tighter with Rocksroy, which is eventually what led to his downfall. “Even though I was going to protect him over anyone, he was going to protect me over two people,” Zach said of Romeo. “He was clearly tighter with Drea and Rocksroy … He definitely was fighting to keep me, but it was not over Drea and it was not over Rocksroy.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.