Is Taco Bell Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021. If you’re wanting tacos or burritos for New Year’s Eve 2021 or New Year’s Day 2022, then Taco Bell has you covered. Most locations are expected to be open for both holidays.

Taco Bell Is Open New Year’s Eve with Varying Hours

According to Taco Bell’s website, the restaurant is open on New Year’s Eve but hours can vary by location.

In the past, a representative told Heavy that decisions on whether the stores are closed on holidays are made store-by-store rather than chainwide. This means that stores can decide for themselves how long they’re open and what time they will close. Click here to find your closest Taco Bell near you and see its hours today and exactly what time the store reopens. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Taco Bell Is Open New Year’s Day

According to Taco Bell’s website, the restaurant is open on New Year’s Day for regular hours.

Taco Bell’s Taco Shop has also rolled out a winter collection that you can view here. The winter collection includes ski suits, onesies, beanies, and more. Right now, the items include a sauce packet ski-themed jumpsuit, a Taco Bell x Tipsy Elves Mild Sauce Packet Onesie, a Taco Bell Christmas Sweater, a ‘Gather Round the Fire Sauce’ T-shirt, a Numero Uno Snow Globe Holiday Pajama Set, a Taco Bell Beanie, Taco Bell ornament set, “12 Days of Socks,” Taco Bell pillows, and more. The store also has a number of last-minute items that are on clearance if you’re wanting to pick up something that costs a little less.

Taco Bell Has New Limited-Time Offers

Taco Bell has a lot of specials right now that you can enjoy as the new year rolls in. The store’s current limited-time offers were just introduced on December 23 and will last through February 5 in most locations. They include new $2 burritos in the flavors Beefy Melt, Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken, and Fiesta Veggie (all on the cravings menu.) The Grilled Cheese burrito is also still available in some locations.

The $5 Chalupa Cravings Box is back, along with the Deluxe Cravings Box. Taco Bell is also introducing the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa Box Combo, which includes two Chipotle Cheddar Chalupas, a Crunchy Taco, and a Large Drink.

New Island Berry Freezes are here in Wild Strawberry and Blue Raspberry. They’re blended with tropical cream.

Starting January 6-12 (or while supplies last), Taco Bell is also introducing Crispy Chicken Wings. These will be sold just for one week, WGN-TV reported. At participating restaurants, you’ll be able to get the wings coated with “flavorful Mexican Queso seasoning” and a side of spicy ranch for dipping. The orders will cost $5.99 for five pieces, but the price might vary by location. You’ll only be able to order the wings after 2 p.m. starting January 6, and they’ll be available for just one week.

Although Taco Bell rumors have been hinting about bringing back the Mexican Pizza for a future limited-time offer, the Mexican Pizza has not yet been announced.

