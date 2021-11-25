Taco Bell’s Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Are you wanting to grab some crispy tacos or a bean burrito for Thanksgiving at Taco Bell? Whether you just need a little extra food at the end of the day because or you simply prefer eating tacos for Thanksgiving, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on November 25, 2021. Read on for all the details.

Most Taco Bell Locations Are Closed on Thanksgiving

According to Taco Bell’s website, the chain is closed on Thanksgiving. It’s also closed on Christmas Day, but may be open on Christmas Eve.

There’s always a chance that a rare store may be open. In the past, a representative told Heavy that decisions on whether the stores are closed on Thanksgiving are made store-by-store rather than chainwide. However, most stores will be closed. Click here to find your closest Taco Bell near you and see its hours today and exactly what time the store reopens on Friday. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

There are still many other options for fast food even though Taco Bell is closed. For example, Whataburger is open on Thanksgiving if there is one in your region. And Cracker Barrel is open nationwide and serving holiday meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that may be open include Golden Corral, Waffle House, Ruby Tuesday’s, and even some Popeyes (select restaurants).

Taco Bell Specials

Once you return to Taco Bell, you’ll want to take advantage of one of their seasonal specials.

Starting November 30 through December 23, Taco Bell is going to be offering 24 Days of Cravings, a Taco Bell representative shared with Heavy.

Taco Bell noted: “Taco Bell Rewards members can exclusively redeem a daily digital deal for the 24 Days of Cravings promotion on the Taco Bell app. The 24 Days of Cravings promo will include free menu offers with eligible purchases, product discounts, bonus loyalty points on your order and more! Each offer is valid once per day.”

Taco Bell’s Taco Shop has also rolled out a holiday collection that you can view here. The winter collection includes ski suits, onesies, beanies, and more. Right now, the items include a sauce packet ski-themed jumpsuit, a Taco Bell x Tipsy Elves Mild Sauce Packet Onesie, a Taco Bell Christmas Sweater, a ‘Gather Round the Fire Sauce’ T-shirt, a Numero Uno Snow Globe Holiday Pajama Set, a Taco Bell Beanie, Taco Bell ornament set, “12 Days of Socks,” Taco Bell pillows, and more.

Then only on Cyber Monday, you can get up to 30% off certain pieces on last chance merchandise.

Also on Cyber Monday, Taco Bell noted: “fans will have access to limited-time digital deals available on the Taco Bell app and website. Offers are swapped every three hours and include classic menu items that fans can snag for major discounts!”

So on Cyber Monday, you’ll want to watch the Taco Bell app and the website closely. Every three hours something new will pop up that you might want to grab while it’s available.

