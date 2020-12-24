Target Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s the Christmas holiday and you may need to do some last-minute shopping. But is Target open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020? It’s open but closing early on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day.

Target Is Open But Closing Early on Christmas Eve

A representative from Target told Heavy that on December 24, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. local time.

If you’re wanting to place an order for Pickup or Drive Up, you have until 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve to ensure free pickup. Target’s doubled the number of Drive Up spots to make it easier to pick up orders.

If you’re wanting same-day delivery on Shipt, orders can be delivered to your home as late as 5 p.m. on December 24. Delivery times and availability may vary by location. Shipt has added additional shoppers and drivers to help meet demand.

Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer, said in a press statement: “Target teams across the country are ready to help guests get their last-minute items safely and easily. All season long, our nearly 1,900 stores have been delivering holiday joy to our guests no matter how they want to shop, and we’ve dedicated even more team members to our same-day services to make sure guests can get their online orders in plenty of time to celebrate.”

Target Is Closed on Christmas Day

A representative from Target told Heavy that Target stores will all be closed on Christmas Day. Then most stores will reopen on December 26 at 7 a.m. local time and close at their regular time. The exact hours may vary from store to store, so check Target.com or the Target app for local store details.

So where can you go for groceries with Target closed today on Christmas? Here’s a list of grocery stores that are expected to be open. But please note that these details might change depending on local pandemic regulations and individual store decisions, so call the location near you before heading over. Stores expected to have at least some locations open today include Albertsons, CVS, 7Eleven, Safeway, Wawa, Rite-Aid, Giant, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Circle K, Sheetz, some Starbucks, and more.

Target Specials

You can check out Target’s weekly ad here to see specials available through December 26.

Some of the specials include up to 50% off select toys and games, buy-one-get-one 50% off for beauty and cosmetics gift sets, up to 50% off select video games, save $35 on AirPods with charging case, Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS starting at $349.99, select Wondership gift wrap for $2.50, select discounts on cameras including GoPro, save $50 on Google Nest Hello video doorbell, save $24 on Google Nest Mini, save $180 on Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-canceling headphones, save $30 on Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II, select discounts on televisions, select discounts on laptops, select discounts on Apple items, select discounts on phone cases, discounts on movies and books, and more. There are also specials on scooters, fitness gear, select toys, and more.

Note that specials may vary by location.

