PHOTOS: A Look Back at Five ‘Teen Mom’ Proposals

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer caught fans’ attention last month when she revealed she was engaged to her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. The West Virginia native shared photos of the romantic proposal on Instagram alongside the caption, “Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍”

In honor of Leah’s recent engagement, here’s a look back at five “Teen Mom” proposals.

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been together for almost a decade. According to Us Weekly, the two met at a South Dakota gas station in 2014.

“He was across at the other pump,” Chelsea told the outlet in 2014. “I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

The MTV star told the publication that after their first encounter, she went home and told a friend, “I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station.” Cole reached out to Chelsea a few days later on social media and the two started seeing each other, Us Weekly reported.

According to Us Weekly, Cole got down on one knee in November 2015. Chelsea kept the engagement photos private for over a year. In April 2016, she shared a couple of shots from the special day on Instagram.

“I’m so so happy @jakephotographysf was there to capture this amazing moment in November 😍 [I] am so blessed with such an incredible man [Cole DeBoer]💍,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney

After four years of dating, Maci Bookout got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Taylor McKinney in January 2016.

The “Teen Mom” star shared a photo from the special day on Instagram.

“Well y’all, my best friend asked me to marry him! I’m one lucky lady, I love you T,” she wrote in the caption.

According to Us Weekly, the two started dating in 2012, shortly after Maci’s split from Kyle King.

Jade Cline & Sean Austin

@jadecline_ our happily ever after has just begun. So glad we cam ginally share this! Ill be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails. ♬ Possibility – Lykke Li

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline got engaged to boyfriend Sean Austin in 2022.

The “Teen Mom” star shared a TikTok that showed Sean getting down on one knee in front of her friends and family on September 1. The couple’s four-year-old daughter Kloie was also present at the proposal.

“Our happily ever after has just begun,” Jade wrote in the caption. “So glad we [can finally] share this!” According to Us Weekly, the couple got engaged in July and kept it a secret for two months.

Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis

Cheyenne Floyd’s longtime boyfriend Zach Davis popped the question at Cheyenne’s baby shower in April 2021.

Cheyenne shared photos of the proposal on Instagram. One photo showed Zach down on one knee and Cheyenne looking at the ring box with a surprised look on her face.

“Speechless… We said Yessss,” she wrote in the caption. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you [Zach]. I love youuuuuu!!”

Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn and Tyler’s engagement story is a little different. According to People Magazine, Tyler first asked Catelynn to marry him in January 2010. The proposal was featured on season 1 of “Teen Mom.”

However, the proposal didn’t stick. According to People, Tyler called off the engagement during an episode of “Couples Therapy” in 2013.

“I feel like once we’re married, I’m going to be stuck in this rut forever,” he told one of the therapists, People reported. “The more I think about it, the more it’s like she de-motivates me. She’s not motivated to do things herself. She’s not independent.”

Tyler must have changed his mind about marriage because, according to Us Weekly, the couple got engaged for a second time months later.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Reveals She Had a Run-in With a Drunk Driver