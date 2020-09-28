Abortion Confession To Air on Teen Mom

One of the Teen Mom 2 stars is slated to open up about considering abortion on this season of the MTV reality TV show. Kailyn Lowry wasn’t sure if she wanted to keep her fourth child Creed when she found out she was pregnant.

The mother has had a tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, but the former couple briefly reconnected to conceive Creed, who was born July 30. The pregnancy was a shock for Kailyn, who said that she struggled with keeping the pregnancy a secret while filming the latest season of the MTV series.

“The first half of the season, I had a really, really, really hard time with my pregnancy and just trying to keep it a secret,” she told People. “So I was struggling with that.”

Kailyn Had An Appointment At An Abortion Clinic

Kailyn kept the pregnancy a secret because she wasn’t sure if she wanted to keep the baby–and she talked about that to the MTV cameras. “I just didn’t know if I was going to have this baby or terminate the pregnancy,” she told the publication. “I went to an abortion appointment. I definitely talked about that.”

The 28-year-old is prepping herself for potential backlash. Viewers are well-aware of the back-and-forth that has gone on with her and Chris, even though the father-of-two has refused to appear on Teen Mom 2.

“I’m just nervous that people are going to be like, ‘Why would you ever admit that you did that on TV for everyone to see?'” the star explained. “Not everything is black and white, not everything is cut and dry. So I hope that people understand the thought process and the pain that I was going through.”

Ultimately Kailyn is happy that she decided to go through with the pregnancy. “I’m happy he’s here,” she told the magazine. “I love him so much.”

When Creed was one month old, Kailyn talked about loving him “instantly.”

“It’s so insane how we carry these little humans for 9+ months – we don’t even know them or their personalities yet & they come into our lives & we instantly love them so hard & can’t picture how we ever lived without them,” she wrote. “It’s been a month watching my other boys become big brothers again and trying to get into a routine with FOUR babies. But it’s been a whole month of loving this tiny babe.”

Kailyn Announced Her Fourth Pregnancy Through An Instagram Ad

Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy was different from her other three, and one of those ways was how she announced her pregnancy. The Teen Mom 2 star partnered with Peanut, a pregnancy app, where she revealed for the first time that was about to be a mother for the fourth time. She reportedly earned anywhere from $7,000 to $13,000 for the birth announcement, according to The Blast.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she wrote. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

“Whether you’re already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community,” Kailyn said, promoting the app. “It’s an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There’s nothing like support from other women to get you through.”