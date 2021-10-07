Amber Portwood Says She’s ‘Been’ Bisexual on ‘Teen Mom OG’

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood told her mother, Tonya, she has “been” bisexual on a preview for next week’s episode.

As first noted by The Ashely’s Reality Roundup, it seems Portwood is referring to her own bisexuality, though it probably won’t be clear until the new “Teen Mom OG” episode airs on October 12.

“I have been bisexual,” she told her mom.

In a second clip, she adds, “I was going to go to the grave with this.”

Portwood never talking about being with a woman publicly in the past. However, on a “Teen Mom” special in 2014, she said that what happens on shows like “Orange Is the New Black” — which, in part, depicts lesbian relationships — was “so true,” the Ashley Reality Roundup reported at the time.

She described being in prison as “pure hell.”

Many of Portwood’s Past Partners Appeared on ‘Teen Mom OG’

The star has been in various relationships throughout her time on “Teen Mom OG.” Most recently, she was in a relationship with Belgian native Dimitri Garcia, though that relationship fizzled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, she dated ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The former couple, who shares 3-year-old son James together, split in July 2019 after an incident that resulted in Portwood pleading guilty to domestic violence and intimidation, the Indy Star reported. The star avoided prison but was sentenced to 906 days of probation, the outlet added.

One of Portwood’s most public relationships was with Matthew Baier, whom she dated from 2013 to 2017. Baier frequently appeared on “Teen Mom OG” and also attended VH1’s “Marriage Bootcamp” with Portwood.

At the beginning of her tenure with “Teen Mom OG,” Portwood was dating Gary Shirley, the father of her 12-year-old daughter, Leah. The couple broke up after the MTV personality went to prison in January 2012 for drug-related charges, Us Weekly wrote at the time. She was released after 16 months behind bars, serving a fraction of her five-year sentence.

Portwood Has Been Feuding With Her Daughter

Portwood lost custody of Leah after her various arrests, though she maintained visitation rights. After Portwood publicly slammed her daughter’s stepmother, Kristina Anderson, — calling her a “homewrecker” and a “whore” — Leah cut off contact with her mother.

According to Portwood, Leah said her mother hasn’t been around for the past 12 years.

“I was there,” Portwood maintained on the October 5 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “I wasn’t the best — self-medicating — but you can’t explain that to a kid.”

Portwood was upset when she sent an apology video to Leah and she didn’t respond.

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” the 31-year-old added. “I’m still trying but it’s very unwelcoming is all I can say.”

She wished Leah would have been moved after her emotional mea culpa. “I just want my relationship with my daughter,” Portwood confessed. “She’s losing time with her mom and she’s not wanting time with her mom.”

Portwood was surprised when Leah didn’t reach out, saying she hoped he daughter “would see the raw emotion of a human being that is pouring their heart out.”

