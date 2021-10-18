VIDEO: Amber Portwood Responds to Backlash for Coming Out

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood responded to criticism she faced for coming out as bisexual. Some MTV viewers accused the Indiana native of being “desperate” for a storyline and claimed she came out to distract from her parenting woes.

In an Instagram live video on October 18, 2021, Portwood thanked her supporters and simultaneously brushed off the negatively.

“A very heartfelt thank you to everyone. Even though there’s just been a little bit of hate that’s come my way, I think it was good,” she said in her video, which was recorded and posted to the “Teen Mom” Reddit page.

Portwood, 31, denied she was using her sexual orientation as a narrative for MTV. “It’s still a little weird for me but this wasn’t fake guys. It’s not for the show,” Portwood maintained.

“A lot of the people who I’ve been working with for the last 13 years didn’t even know this until I did what I did,” she continued. “I just felt it was time because I’m always talking about being authentic… If I keep on saying that I’m honest and authentic [but] I don’t give you guys everything then I don’t feel that way.”

Portwood is the mother of 12-year-old Leah from her relationship with Gary Shirley and 3-year-old James from her relationship with Andrew Glennon. Viewers aren’t as familiar with James because he’s not permitted to appear on “Teen Mom OG” per Portwood’s custody agreement with Glennon, as noted by The Sun.

However, viewers have watched Leah grow up over the years. Most recently, fans have observed Portwood’s relationship with her oldest child dissipate. The 12-year-old put up boundaries with her biological mother after Portwood accused Leah’s stepmother Kristina Anderson of being a “whore” and a “homewrecker” on Instagram live in March 2021.

When Leah and Portwood finally reconnected after months of not speaking, the “Teen Mom OG” star admitted the encounter was uncomfortable.

Portwood Has Known She Was Bisexual Since She Was Leah’s Age

While some viewers claimed Portwood was looking for a way to distract from her parenting on “Teen Mom OG,” the mother-of-two maintained that she’s known about her sexual orientation since she was a preteen.

“I’ve been dealing with — I really don’t know how to say it [in front of people] because it’s still kind of scary — being bisexual and being attracted [to women] since I was 12,” she said. “But not really acting on it until I was older, obviously. And coming out at the age of 31 after so many years… it took a lot and I just want to thank all of my fans and my supporters.”

Portwood ended her three-minute video with gratitude. “Not just people who are in the community but people who are straight… they are just really behind me,” she said. “I’m happy. Thank you guys for accepting me for who I am.”

The “Teen Mom OG” star added, “That’s all I really want to say and I’m just gonna keep on going to school, focusing on my kids and myself to be a better person and mother and also living my true life now.”

Portwood Was In a Serious Relationship With a Woman

Portwood didn’t go into many details when talking about her relationships with women, but the “Teen Mom OG” star did admit to dating someone seriously.

“People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months,” the “Teen Mom OG” star told her producer on an October 12, 2021, episode. “I’m really scared right now.”

Portwood wanted to come out for her children.

“Leah and James are actually a really big factor why. I don’t want them to ever think it’s bad and I don’t want them to think other people who are like this are bad,” she said. “Who am I to sit here and hide forever? Which is what I was actually planning on anyway. I was going to go to the grave with this.”

