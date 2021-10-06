Amber Portwood Publicly Slams Her Daughter

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood said her 12-year-old daughter Leah was being “unwelcoming” after she didn’t respond to her apology video. Leah cut off contact with her mother months ago after Portwood slammed her stepmother, Kristina Anderson. After giving Leah some space Portwood tried to reach out to make amends, but it didn’t immediately work.

“I don’t know what to do anymore,” Portwood, 31, said on the October 5 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “I’m still trying but it’s very unwelcoming is all I can say. I sent an apology video and I didn’t get a response.”

Portwood knew that her daughter saw it, too. “I got something from Gary that day saying they watched it,” she said about receiving a message from her ex, Gary Shirley.

Portwood said she had hoped “they would see the raw emotion of a human being that is pouring their heart out. I just want my relationship with my daughter. She’s losing time with her mom and she’s not wanting time with her mom.

Shirley Reached Out to Portwood

Even though Leah wasn’t ready to move forward with her mother, Shirley talked to Anderson and they decided it was time to give Portwood another chance.

“So Gary called me and talked about us reconciling a little bit and me bringing James over,” Portwood told an MTV producer on the October 5 episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

Portwood was looking forward to seeing her daughter again. “I can’t wait to see Leah, even if she looks at me and rolls her eyes and goes upstairs,” she confessed. “I don’t give a f***. As long as I see her and get to say, ‘I love you. Bye!’ We’re still moving somewhere. It just takes time. She’s not gonna hate me forever.”

The producer questioned if “hate” was the right emotion. Portwood corrected her statement, saying Leah was probably in “pain” and was experiencing “a lot of not understanding.”

“I was there,” Portwood reiterated. “I wasn’t the best — self-medicating — but you can’t explain that to a kid.”

The MTV star said it was important for all the kids to get together. Portwood also has a 2-year-old son, James, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“You just have to move on,” Portwood said. “It’s our duty to stop talking s*** about each other in the end, even though there’s a lot of s*** to talk about.”

Portwood Said Her Visit With Leah Was ‘Awkward’

MTV wasn’t there to capture the moment Portwood met with Leah for the first time in months because she brought James, who is not allowed to appear on-camera.

“I love seeing her and her brother together again,” Portwood said. “This has been really hard for the both of us and I want to work to build our relationship back.”

The MTV star claimed the reunion was “fine.”

“I think with Leah it was a little awkward with me being there. But I think with time it will be a little better,” she said. “I just tried to explain to her, I’ve been there before, but today my mom’s my best friend.”

Portwood rolled her eyes when Leah tried to talk to her mother about her absence. “She tried to say certain things like, once again, I wasn’t there for 12 years. And I’m thinking in my head, ugh,” Portwood said with a sigh.

Still, Portwood was optimistic about the future: “I think if we stay on track — which I know we will — it’ll be fine, honestly.”

