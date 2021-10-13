Amber Portwood Blasts Gary Shirley in New Episode

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood blasted ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley on national TV. Portwood came out as bisexual to her producer and mother, Tonya Portwood, in the October 12 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” The MTV personality revealed ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley already knew she was bi. Portwood decided to come out in her new book, which she’s ready to publish.

“I’m ready to … open up about some secrets I’ve been keeping,” she said in avoice over.

“People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months,” Portwood, 31, told her producer. “I’m really scared right now.”

Portwood didn’t think Shirley would react well to her coming out publicly.

“I don’t think he’s going to be very open. He’s gonna think it’s gonna be bad for Leah and things like that,” she said.

When the producer seemed surprised at Portwood’s answer, she remained steadfast in her response.

“Absolutely. What do you mean? He doesn’t even like the thought of going to therapy to help our relationship out or anything like that so this is just another embarrassment to them,” she added.

Portwood Wanted to Come out for Her Children

While Portwood claimed Shirley didn’t approve, she wanted to come out for her children, 12-year-old Leah and 3-year-old James.

Leah is Portwood’s daughter with Shirley and James is Portwood’s son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“Leah and James are actually a really big factor why. I don’t want them to ever think it’s bad and I don’t want them to think other people who are like this are bad,” she said. “Who am I to sit here and hide forever? Which is what I was actually planning on anyway. I was going to go to the grave with this.”

Leah and Portwood aren’t on speaking terms, with the “Teen Mom OG” star admitting that her first visit with Leah in months felt “awkward.”

Portwood Also Came out to Her Mother

Portwood didn’t want her mom, Tonya Portwood, to find out she was bisexual by reading her second book. She decide to give her a quick FaceTime call, which was captured by MTV’s cameras.

“I’m very attracted to men but I’m also similarly attracted to women as well,” she said.

Tonya Portwood wanted to know why her daughter waited until she was 31 to come out. Earlier, the “Teen Mom OG” star told her producer she was 20 when she had a relationship with a woman.

“There was so much going on back then that I didn’t want to put any more stuff on the family,” Portwood confessed to her mother. “I think I was just ashamed at the time because it wasn’t as open then People were still using the F-word.”

Tonya Portwood was supportive. “If that’s what you want then don’t be ashamed of it,” Tonya Portwood told her daughter.

Portwood was worried about her own daughter’s reaction. “The reason why I waited, the reason why I didn’t say anything was because of Leah,” she said.

“I think she can handle it,” Tonya Portwood said. “I think she’ll be okay with you. You’re my baby regardless. [Do] you understand that? I love you, baby.”

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Amber Portwood Goes on Expletive-Laden Rant