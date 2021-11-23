PHOTO: Amber Portwood’s ‘Scary Picture’ Startles ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

“Teen Mom OG” fans compared MTV personality Amber Portwood to a character from the fantasy film, “Coraline,” after she promoted an item from her new merchandise line. Two threads were posted to Reddit where fans discussed the “creepy” picture shared to Portwood’s official Instagram account.

She was wearing a light pink shirt that says, “Fighter for life.”

“When everything seems against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it 🙌🏼 I’m a Fighter for life, baby,” the 31-year-old captioned the image. “💕✨head to the link in the bio to get your fighter for life tee 👚.”

Hundreds of “Teen Mom” viewers took to Reddit after the new photo was uploaded, where they claimed Portwood didn’t look like herself.

“Amber giving ‘Other Mother’ vibes. It’s all I can see. 👀,” one original poster wrote, referencing a character from “Coraline.”

This photo of Amber is seriously unsettling. It’s like she’s had a psychotic break and is about to come at you. Probably with a machete, in true Amber fashion.

“Is it just me, or does this not look like Amber at all? Also, I am seriously rolling my eyes at that caption. 🙄🙄,” a second original poster wrote.

“If this is her, this is a scary picture,” said a social media user.

Some people brought attention to Portwood’s past. “She sure is a fighter for life. She’s fought every single partner she’s had,” said one fan.

Portwood Has a History of Domestic Violence

She pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation in October 2019, the IndyStar wrote, citing the the Marion County prosecutor’s office.

Court records said Portwood allegedly swung a machete at her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. She was sentenced to 906 days of probation after avoiding jail time, the IndyStar noted.

As documented on “Teen Mom,” Portwood was filmed slapping, choking and kicking her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, who is the father of their 13-year-old daughter, Leah.

Shirley was granted full primary custody of Leah in May 2011, but it wasn’t because of the violent interactions filmed by MTV. Child Protective Services recommended Leah live with Shirley because they were worried about Portwood’s living conditions, TMZ wrote at the time.

Portwood Denied She Was Promoting ‘Violence’

Portwood’s new merchandise line, called “Portwood AF,” has items that reference being a fighter. Some viewers took that literally and claimed the “Teen Mom OG” star was trying to profit off of her violent past.

The mother-of-two swiftly denied the speculation.

“My new line #portwoodaf does not condone any sort of violence and comments referring that is so do not belong here,” the Indiana native wrote on Instagram.

“This was a fun project that I made taking different sayings from supporters and started wearing myself at first and now sharing with you,” she added. “Stay positive loves🤗 and don’t make misconceptions for what certain things mean.”

Some of the items included in the “Portwood AF” line say things like “I’m going to Portwood your a**,” “Fighter for Life,” and “Portwood AF.” Costs on the site go as high as $55 for a hoodie to $18 for a coffee mug that reads, “Unfollow me, I got this, Zen AF.”

