‘TMOG’ Fans Say Andrew Glennon Looks ‘Creepy AF’ in New Pic

“Teen Mom OG” fans claimed Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon looked different in a new video he posted to Instagram on November 9, 2021. Glennon was hawking Q VITALIZE Men for Q Sciences, a dietary supplement that promises to “awaken overall health.”

“If housewives can make upwards of $15,000/month by promoting health and wellness to others in their free time, and from the comfort of their own home, you can too,” Glennon, 37, captioned his post.

“I’ve just started the journey, but the amount of success I see around me is incredible and truly inspiring,” he continued. Hop on a zoom meeting and see the faces of success, they are some of the happiest and most kind people in the world. You are not alone.”

In the video he posted of himself, Glennon explains that he hasn’t seen the benefits of the supplement just yet, but he’s looking forward to improving his health.

“Men: If you’re not aware, your testosterone is under attack. You don’t believe me go to the grocery store try to find mayonnaise without soy,” the father-of-one says in the clip. “It didn’t used to be that way but it is that way now, unfortunately.”

Fans Were Surprised by Glennon’s Appearance

A Reddit user created an original post about Glennon’s video and garnered hundreds of upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

“Has anyone looked at Andrew’s Instagram lately? He looks just as nuts as Amber,” they wrote as the caption.

Some commenters on the read said they were disgusted by the former “Teen Mom OG” star. They wrote things like “I find him creepy af” and “yuck i find him repulsive.”

Others worried about the former MTV personality’s health. “Damn he’s put on a lot of weight. He better take care of himself he’s all that little boy has,” they said.

Some people were most worried about James, the 3-year-old son he shares with Portwood.

“I don’t care what he looks like but there is no way someone being of sane mind would choose Amber after watching her sleep in a LITERAL CRIB high as f*** acting like a loon on ‘Marriage Boot Camp,'” they said. “He’s not ok, he never was ok may Judge Judy have mercy on that poor baby boy’s soul.”

Portwood Confirmed She Still Sees James

In the 2021 season of “Teen Mom OG,” Portwood had a strained relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, Leah, the child she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. Even though things with Leah are tense, it hasn’t affected her bond with James.

During an Instagram live stream on November 12, 2021, Portwood groaned when she read a question from a fan that said, “Do you see your son often?”

The Indiana native confirmed to her followers that she still sees James.

“I feel like that’s a question I get asked every single time I’m on here and I always say the same thing, yes, I do. Always,” she responded, according to The Sun. “I see him tomorrow.”

