Angelina Pivarnick Battles Unexpected Cheating Allegations

“Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick was accused of cheating on her husband, Chris Larangiera. The Staten Island native opened up about her marital woes on last week’s episode and in a preview for the June 17th episode of “Jersey Shore” — first obtained by E! Online — Lauren Sorrentino told her husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino about some gossip she heard in her family chat.

Pivarnick, 35, was accused of throwing trash and chicken nuggets around her neighborhood. “Angelina has been going to her neighbor’s house and Angelina keeps parking in the spot in front of her house and she is allegedly cheating on her husband with this girl’s neighbor,” Lauren Sorrentino told her husband while reading the text message aloud.

“She says she has video footage of this on her door camera,” Lauren Sorrentino continued. “She’s trying to sell these videos to the tabloids and she said Angelina was at her complex this morning when she left for work.”

Pivarnick and Larangiera said “I do” in November 2019. The wedding has since become an infamous “Jersey Shore” moment, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quitting the show after she received flack for giving a mean-spirited speech.

Mike Sorrentino Wasn’t Exact Surprised by the Rumor

Mike Sorrentino wasnt surprised by the text. He had been talking to Pivarnick for weeks and was aware of the serious situation with Larangiera. “She said things were not good with Chris. She said she was filing for divorce. She said Chris was doing his thing,” the “Jersey Shore” star explained to his wife. “Maybe this is in response to her just getting a divorce and maybe it’s not even a big deal.”

But Mike Sorrentino was worried about the cheating rumor ruining Pivarnick’s life depending on the anonymous person’s motives. “We don’t even know the validity of this girl, but this could be damaging,” he said. “If this person is going to TMZ, this could ruin her life.”

Pivarnick Said Larangiera Moved out of Their Home

Things were so strained between Pivarnick and Larangiera that he moved out of their house to live with his mother again. The “Jersey Shore” star revealed they got into a fight about Larangiera hanging out with a 22-year-old girl and then going back to a hotel with her, though he said nothing happened between them.

Pivarnick admitted the only reason she knew about the rendezvous was because she put a tracking device on her husband’s car.

The continued to escalate, with Pivarnick and Larangiera hiring attorneys. “I didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer,” she said on the June 10 episode of “Jersey Shore.”

“He blocked me,” she continued. “He won’t talk to me.”

At the time the scene was filmed, Pivarnick said her partner had been gone for a few weeks. “Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone,” she said. “Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair.”

READ NEXT: Angelina Pivarnick Accused of Pushing Husband Away