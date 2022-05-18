Fans Fear for Bar Smith’s Health after Reunion Episode

Fans are concerned for Bar Smith’s wellbeing after watching the May 17, 2022, reunion episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

In the comments section of a Reddit discussion about the episode, multiple people addressed Smith’s figure. One person wrote, “Bar looks sick. He’s so thin.”

Another added, “Bar looking scrawny! Come on down here and eat some good southern cooking lol.”

And a third commented, “He’s always been a skinny dude but he does look especially thin here.”

As “Teen Mom Family Reunion” viewers are aware, Smith and Ashley Jones confirmed their marriage when the show aired in January 2022. At the time, Jones casually explained to the rest of the cast, “It’s what the f**k ever.”

When co-star Cheyenne Floyd asked if this meant she and Smith were together or not, Jones replied, “We’re married.”

But how have things panned out since? Here’s what you need to know:

Bar Smith & Ashley Jones Open Up About Their Relationship

During the first part of the May 17, 2022, reunion episode, Smith and Jones discussed their family and relationship history.

At one point, Jones told moderator Dr. Drew, “Everyone that I grew up around was married. My grandparents have been married for, like, 50 years. My mom has been married to my dad for like 20-something years and so I think I had this idea of what marriage was because I saw them married and I saw how they worked and so my first instinct was to run.”

She continued by stating that after “Teen Mom Family Reunion,” she was forced to reevaluate her relationship with Smith.

“I really wanted to make those changes because I love Bar with all my heart and the way that I act sometimes may not come across that way because I’m dealing with my own s**t.”

Jones later added, “I’ve been through a lot in my life and so to protect myself I’ve developed a language. I just want him to be passionate about something.”

Bar Smith Gets Candid about the Obstacles He Has Faced

In a “Teen Mom” episode from May 3, 2022, Smith was informed by his mother, Shen Williams, that doctors found malignant tumors on her spine. Williams explained to her son: “It’s a tumor and they can’t stop it.”

Smith has also experienced his own fair share of personal obstacles. In August 2021, the reality star opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.

Clarifying the reason he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, he shared, “It was to make sure that I didn’t consume alcohol while I was battling the case that I was.”

Smith added, “… it was pretty much the entire time that I was fighting the case that I had to keep it on because they wanted to make sure that I didn’t access any alcohol, which I was pissed off about in the very beginning but it worked out for the best because at the end of the day I do have an addiction, so it worked out to help me get as far away from it as I could.”

In May 2021, Smith was arrested for the “willful discharge of a firearm,” according to The Sun.

The police report was obtained by a Teen Mom fan account. Smith’s bond was set at $25,000.