Briana DeJesus Is ‘So Sad’ About Concerning Test Result

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus revealed she was worried after she received a concerning test result. The MTV personality took an ANA test, which detects antinuclear antibodies (ANA) in the blood, and it came back positive. It doesn’t mean she has lupus — like her mother Roxanne DeJesus — but it is a possibility, she tweeted.

“I am so sad. My Ana test came back positive,” she tweeted on July 10.

“Mine did too.. it doesn’t always mean you have lupus though,” a fan advised her.

But it didn’t ease DeJesus’ anxiety about the test result. “It probably is bc everyone in my family has it,” she tweeted back.

DeJesus, 27, added she was going to follow up with a Rheumatologist to get more testing done. “Going to my mom and sisters doc to follow up,” she explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors will usually order an ANA test if they suspect a patient might be suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma or lupus.

It’s a natural process of the body to create antibodies to stave off infection, but in autoimmune diseases, the antibodies attack healthy tissue. “In most cases, a positive ANA test indicates that your immune system has launched a misdirected attack on your own tissue — in other words, an autoimmune reaction,” the organization explains. “But some people have positive ANA tests even when they’re healthy.”

DeJesus Is Grateful for Her Family

While DeJesus received a concerning test result, she is thankful for the people she has in her life. The star is engaged to tattoo artist Javier Gonzalez and loves being a mother to her two daughters, 9-year-old Nova and 4-year-old Stella.

She also has a good relationship with Gonzalez’s two children. “I’m so glad that both of my fiancé’s kids are so cool. I love both of them. They are hilarious,” she tweeted, “And I’m so happy that they love me back. #blessed.”

Gonzalez, who was featured on season 10B of “Teen Mom 2,” proposed in May.

“I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi,” she told MTV News. “He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!”

DeJesus Is Still Feuding With Kailyn Lowry

DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus and mother came to her defense after it was discovered “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was suing her co-star for defamation, according to court documents.

“I’m finna go smoke my weed and chill tf out before she go ahead and sue my ass for speaking my mind lol,” Brittany DeJesus tweeted on July 8.

“Y’all can come for me all y’all want this is just my personal opinion and I’m entitled to my freedom of speech but I think Kail Lowry exudes DRY P**** ENERGY,” she added. “A white woman calling for legal help against a person of color… typical Karen s***. Again… DRY P**** ENERGY!”

Roxanne DeJesus also had something to say. “Looks like someone is looking for a storyline,” she tweeted, the same day news about the lawsuit was confirmed.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

