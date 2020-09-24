Briana DeJesus Blasted by Reality Star & Kailyn Lowry’s Friend

The Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry feud has not yet died down. This time Kailyn’s friend, a fellow reality TV star, entered the chat.

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts Coffee Convos podcast with Kailyn, slammed DeJesus after she was caught flirting with her friend’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. “It’s too early for this y’all. Evidently, she has a lot of time on her hands,” Lindsie said, according to a screenshot obtained by Teen Mom Shade Room. “Her clickbait statements and actions aren’t consistent either. Keep the kitty at home.”

Briana issued a statement where she said she wasn’t into Chris and only gave Kailyn something to talk about on her podcast. Briana previously dated Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who she was married to or three years. Since then, the two have been in a feud that has lasted much longer than Briana’s relationship with Javi.

Briana Thinks Lindsie & Kailyn Will Talk About Her on Coffee Convos

After her cheeky social media exchange with Chris, Briana expects to be a topic on the next Coffee Convos. “I apologize in advance that Kail won’t have something new to bash me on or attack me over, but knowing that old dog never learns new tricks I’m sure she can continue to harp on me from whatever past issues she has with me in her head,” she told the website. “I can’t wait to hear the next Coffee and Convos where my name will surely come up.”

“You’re welcome in advance for that free press, Kail,” she continued. “Next time I’ll charge. Peace.”

Briana claimed she tried to smooth things over with Kailyn in the past, but the mother-of-four had no interest in making amends.

“At this point, I don’t care to engage with Kail in terms of exploring ‘patching a relationship.’ I offered that up in the past to no avail and she continued to put me down and come for me,” Briana told Champion Daily. “For how mature she wants to appear to be, it’s clear she’s still holding on to a grudge from the past.”

Chris Isn’t Interested In Dating Briana

Just like Briana said she has no interest in dating Chris, the father-of-two expressed similar feelings. During an Instagram LIve with fans, he said he threw out a “like” to his ex’s nemesis just to be petty. He also accused fans of making a big deal out of nothing.

“It was one picture, bro. One picture. Are you butthurt about one picture?” Chris said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “At the time I was being petty. I can admit it, at the time I was being petty. I was angry. It happens. I’m a human. Y’all like pictures every day. S*** I do too. I just came across a picture I liked.”

