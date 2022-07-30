Briana DeJesus Steps Into JoJo Siwa Drama

“Teen Mom 2” alum Briana DeJesus faced backlash after she said she had an “intense” romantic dream about JoJo Siwa.

“I had a dream I was in a relationship with Jojo Siwa 😂 she’s been looking fine asf lately lol 😂 the dream was intense,” she tweeted on July 28. Her message garnered hundreds of likes on Twitter.

Fans felt uncomfortable about DeJesus’ confession, considering Siwa is 19 and DeJesus is 28.

“No this feels really gross,” read the top comments under DeJesus’ post. “We saw her grow up from a child on tv and even though she’s 19, she’s still considered a kid to me. And I’m same age as Briana. 🥴.”

People made similar grumblings on Reddit. “Leave Jojo alone, Briana!” an original poster wrote.

“9 TEEN, is still a teenager, hence the teen part. This is just gross. If this were a 30-year-old man saying this about a 19-year-old girl, the defending comments would be nonexistent,” one person wrote.

“Maybe it’s because I watched dance moms but JoJo is still 11 in my mind. Ew, Bri,” another person said.

Siwa, 19, started a feud with Candace Cameron Bure, 46, when she named her the “rudest” celebrity in a TikTok video on July 26.

Siwa revealed Cameron Bure didn’t want to take a picture with her when she was 11 years old at a “Fuller House” premiere.

Cameron Bure apologized. “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” she said in an Instagram video. “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

Siwa Doesn’t Hold a Grudge Against Cameron Bure

Siwa seemingly accepted Cameron Bure’s apology. The snub happened at least eight years ago.

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” Siwa said, per Page Six. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” she continued, per Page Six. “It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me.”

DeJesus Might Be Dating Someone New

DeJesus hasn’t confirmed anything, but she shared pictures of herself with a new man. In one video, she caressed a man’s head and wrote, “My Baby.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup identified the man as Bobby Scott, a bodyguard who was reportedly fired after he began dating DeJesus. The two met on “Teen Mom” while they filming “The Next Chapter,” per The Ashley.

Crew members lost their jobs because of the relations.

“Producers, crew members and even some of the cast members are pissed,” an insider told The Ashley. “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong. Some of these people have been there since Day 1. It’s really sad, and super unprofessional. And now they’re flaunting the relationship like none of that happened.”