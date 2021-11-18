Brooke Wehr Posts Cryptic Quote Following Fiance’s Arrest

In November 2021, “Teen Mom 2” alum Brooke Wehr took to Instagram to share a quote about acceptance and letting go after fiance Joby Barr’s arrest.

On Friday, November 5, Barr was arrested on “four counts of sexual battery against a 17-year-old former student” at a high school he used to coach at, Ok! Magazine reported.

According to The Sun, the victim, now 18 years old, disclosed that Barr groomed her while she was a minor. The incident report, obtained by The Sun, stated that “[the student] and Coach Barr began meeting and going to Coach Barr’s residence. Once at Coach Barr’s residence they proceeded to have consensual sex, this occurred on four separate occasions.” In the report, the student stated she decided to come forward because she realized “he was grooming her into a sexual relationship and taking advantage of the situation,”

On November 9, 2021, Barr was released on bail. His trial is set for January 11, 2022, The Sun Reported

Brooke Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption After Joby’s Arrest

Brooke and Joby got engaged after over a year of dating, according to an article published in The Sun in August 2021. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Brooke shared several photos of her engagement ring. She captioned the post, “still in awe over this past weekend. I can’t wait to marry my best friend,” The Sun reported.

In a November 2021 Instagram post, Brooke shared a cryptic quote following the arrest of her fiance.

The former MTV star shared a photo of herself in front of a mirror. She captioned the photo, Accept what IS, let go of what WAS, and have faith in what WILL BE.”

In a November Reddit thread, “Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on Joby’s arrest. One Reddit user wrote, “oh jeez this poor girl can’t catch a break,” referring to Brooke. Another user responded, “Now I’m rooting for Brooke and Jeremy to get back together.” Jeremy is Brooke’s ex-fiance. The couple appeared on the MTV show “Teen Mom 2.”

Brooke & Jeremy’s Break-Up Was Messy

Before her engagement to Joby Barr, Brooke was in a relationship with “Teen Mom 2” star Jeremy Calvert. The two started dating in May 2015 but broke up in 2017, according to The Sun. Later that year, the couple reconciled, but the reunion didn’t last long. The Sun reported that Brooke took to Instagram to publicly accuse Jeremy of cheating a month after they got back together.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, Brooke accused Jeremy of “hooking up with 1,000 other people” during their relationship, InTouch Weekly reported in 2017.

Jeremy responded to the posts with a series of Instagram posts reassuring fans he never cheated on Brooke.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jeremy shared a photo of a cooler filled with beer with the caption, “when [you’re] single AF and ‘didn’t cheat lmao’ you pack a cooler of beer with [your] best friends,” InTouch Weekly reported.