Catelynn Baltierra Shares an Update on Her Mental Health

The “Teen Mom” cast is known to share a lot with fans over social media, and Catelynn Baltierra (of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and its “Family Reunion” spinoff) is no exception. This week, Baltierra went live on TikTok to chat with fans and answer any questions that they have. In a clip that was recorded and shared to Reddit, Baltierra gave fans an update on her mental health.

“‘How have you been since therapy?'” Baltierra said, repeating a fan question out loud before answering, “Really good, mental health is in a great space, great place.”

Catelynn Baltierra Promises ‘Teen Mom’ is Not ‘Staged’

After sharing her mental health update, Catelynn Baltierra answers more fan questions, confirming that she does not watch “Teen Mom” as it airs as she’s already lived through filming, though she does watch the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” spinoff. She then sees a question that suggests the plotlines on “Teen Mom” are staged, and wastes no time answering.

“‘Teen Mom’ is definitely not staged. If you would think we would go through the day and the time to stage all of these issues, especially mine, like mental health issues and all that kind of stuff, you are out of your mind,” Baltierra tells the fan who asked the question, “I would have to get paid way more if it was staged, let me tell you. Or I don’t know, maybe I should get paid more because it’s actually my real stuff.”

The Reddit user who shared this clip also claims that Baltierra went on to say that Amber Portwood is her best friend out of her “Teen Mom” peers, however that answer was not included in the clip shared. The top comments on the Reddit post all note how much Baltierra looks like her mother, April Brockmiller, in the clip. Baltierra wore her hair similarly in another TikTok live that she held earlier this morning, January 10, where she confirmed that she didn’t get a haircut but rather had pinned her hair up and out of her face.

Catelynn Baltierra Has Defended Amber Portwood in the Past

Although the clip of Catelynn Baltierra allegedly saying Amber Portwood is her best friend of the “Teen Mom” cast was not recorded, it is not difficult to believe the two have a close relationship given the times Baltierra has spoken in defense of Portwood in the past.

In July 2022, Us Weekly reported that Baltierra sent a message to Portwood when her friend announced that she had lost custody of her son James, writing, “I love you. I’m so sorry that this is happening and SO undeserved. He needs you in his life and what they decided is so wrong on so many levels. YOU [know] ur truth and all the hard work you have done. DONT let ANYONE make you think differently! I’m here for you forever and always.”

Portwood also claims that she spoke with Baltierra on the phone following Baltierra’s tragic miscarriage in late 2020.

Even in 2019, after Portwood’s arrest for domestic charges, Baltierra publicly supported her friend and defended herself against criticism for doing so. “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for when I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same,” Baltierra wrote in a tweet.

