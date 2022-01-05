Chelsea DeBoer’s Husband Roasted for Caption on TikTok

“Teen Mom 2” alum Cole DeBoer was roasted by some viewers over his provocative caption on TikTok.

DeBoer, who is married to former MTV personality Chelsea Houska, isn’t afraid of a dad joke or a good pun. This became apparent when he made a video that showed him skipping throughout his day.

“Just Jerkin off today #fyp #foryou #jerk #fitcheck #fanart #comedy #tiktok,” he wrote on December 30, 2021.

Some fans called on Houska to get a hold of her man. “@chelsea_deboer he’s doing it in public again 😂,” reads the top comment.

“Sir…the caption….no 🤦‍♀️😂,” a second person added.

Others said DeBoer was just leaning into his role as a father-of-four.

“Never too young for the dirty dad jokes 😂😂,” they said.

“Wonder if the caption means the same in America as it does in the UK lol. loving the moves though xx,” a fan from abroad shared.

Not everyone was impressed with DeBoer’s caption, though.

“Omg, what are you doing?! you can’t tell people that… 😳😂😂😂,” they wrote.

DeBoer and Houska are raising their four children in South Dakota. They have three biological children together: a 4-year-old son, Watson; a 3-year-old daughter, Layne, and an 11-month-old baby girl, Walker June. ‘

The couple is also parenting 12-year-old Aubree Lind-DeBoer, Houska’s daughter from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Aubree successfully changed her last name to Lind-DeBoer in 2018 so she could be like her mother, stepfather, and siblings.

DeBoer Has Embraced TikTok

While DeBoer isn’t as active on Instagram as his wife, he has taken a liking to TikTok. The star often posts videos to the social media site.

One of his most popular videos was of their newest highland cow, Todd. Since he uploaded the clip on December 12, 2021, it garnered more than 4.3 million views.

“Welcome to the family… Todd!” he wrote.

Todd is one of several furry friends that were added to the DeBoer family in 2021. They have been steadily growing their mini-farm since they built their new home in South Dakota.

Houska and DeBoer own three dogs: Phil, a great dane; Barara, a pug, and a puppy named Dale, a basset hound. With the addition of Todd, they have three cows. Todd now roams the land with two other highland cows, Nelson and Steve. There are also two goats, named Dixie and Lou, and — as shown on “Teen Mom 2” — Houska and DeBoer have a pet pig named Pete.

Some of the animals, namely Dale, have their own Instagram accounts.

DeBoer Often Makes Humorous TikTok Videos

If you’re looking for light-hearted content, head on over to DeBoer’s TikTok page.

With nearly 5 million views, one of his most viral posts was a video of him showing dads vs. moms on Christmas morning.

“So Accurate! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #christmas #mom #dad #humor #accurate,” he wrote.

DeBoer received a comment from his wife on one TikTok video where he joked about being on “the throne.”

“Dad after pooping for 10 minutes and hearing the kids push mom over the edge…” he captioned the clip, which showed him giggling.

“10 MINUTES? More like 45,” Houska wrote back.

