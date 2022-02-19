Chelsea Houska Accused of ‘Copying’ Influencer’s Nursery

Ahead of her new stint on HGTV, “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska battled accusations of “copying” an Instagram influencer.

“In honor of Chelsea landing a show on HGTV, here’s a throwback of her exactly copying an IG influencer’s nursery,” an original poster wrote on Reddit, garnering hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments.

“Lol at the people in the comments trying to make excuses for her. She copied the nursery. If we had the money she has we’d all be able to copy our fav Pinterest looks,” one person said. “She’s not a designer and her and coley daddy will probably throw animal bones on the wall and call it a day.”

“Lol yeah… I haven’t seen anything original. Her for sale “home decor” is all stock merchandise that she upsells and her taste is copied from others. I’m so confused how she got her own HGTV show, but I wish her all the best,” another added.

While some “Teen Mom” fans might be upset about Houska imitating an aesthetic, Amber Marker — the Declan + Crew designer who inspired Houska — defended the former MTV personality.

“It makes me sad that people are attacking her for this,” Marker wrote at the time. “She tagged me and shared, which was so sweet of her! She definitely did not have to do that.”

Houska and DeBoer Dreamed About Getting Their Own Show

During an interview with Heavy in October 2020, Houska and DeBoer said it was a dream of theirs to get their own show on HGTV. They realized how much they loved the journey after they started to build their own home from the ground up.

“Oh, God, Yeah. 100%. That’s our jam right there,” DeBoer told Heavy.

“I feel like we have really found that we just love this process so much,” Houska added. “We’re already looking around and thinking about flipping houses… I just feel like we don’t feel like we’re done after we build this house.”

Fans Will Have to Wait for The Show

Even though their series got the green light from HGTV, fans won’t be able to watch “Farmhouse Fabulous” on the real estate and home improvement network until spring 2023.

The couple’s children — Aubree Skye, 12 (whose father is Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind), Watson Cole, 5; Layne Ettie, 3; and Walker June, 1 — will also be included. There might also be some appearances by Houska’s dad, Randy Houska.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” the former “Teen Mom” star said in a press release, cited by People.

The couple promised to show the “real” versions of themselves on HGTV, hinting “Teen Mom” viewers might not know them.

“We have been working so hard on some projects already,” Houska said. “We can not wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, a new chapter, see a different side of us.”

“Oh, you’re gonna see the real us,” DeBoer added.

