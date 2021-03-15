Teen Mom Alum Talks ‘Sh*t’ About Chelsea Houska

You can’t come for Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska without hearing from her fans. Viewers rallied behind the former MTV personality after she was called out by former co-star Jenelle Evans. Even though she hasn’t been on the show since 2019, Jenelle has blasted Chelsea various times. She’s accused the South Dakota native of getting a “golden” edit while accusing MTV of demonizing her. In her latest diss, Jenelle told people to not believe what they see in the media about Chelsea.

It started when a fan’s post about Chelsea’s family went viral. The mother-of-four shared a black-and-white image that showed her and husband Cole DeBoer with their four children: 11-year-old Aubree, 4-year-old Watson, 2-year-old Layne and newborn Walker June. Aubree is Chelsea’s daughter from her previous relationship with Adam Lind, though Cole has assumed to role of the main father figure in her life.

The top part of the post showed Chelsea crying to her father Randy Houska when she was going through difficult times with Adam. “I just want a happily ever after,” she told him. “It will come… it’s never too late,” Randy said.

While most people shared the image on Teen Mom fan pages as a way to bring hope to people, Jenelle posted it on Facebook to diss Cheslea. “Photos make everything seem to perfect. Life is not perfect, am I right? Don’t believe everything you see on TV and the media,” she wrote.

The post doesn’t appear to still be on Jenelle’s Facebook page, but a screenshot was uploaded to the Teen Mom subreddit. “Jenelle s***-talking as usual,” they wrote.

Fans Rallied to Defend Chelsea

Most fans consider Chelsea to be one of their favorites and they didn’t take kindly to her being slammed by Jenelle, who was fired in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their pet dog, Nugget. It led to Jenelle’s children being temporarily removed from the home while child protective services performed an investigation. David was let go from MTV in 2018 after he made homophobic and transphobic comments.

On Reddit, Jenelle’s shade toward Chelsea garnered hundreds of reactions from fans.

“She’s jealous because Cole isn’t a psychopath like David most definitely is,” lowerac34 wrote.

“Get a f***ing life Janelle 🤣 she’s sour no one is making these pics of her and her garbage life,” Briana18976 added. “This pic of Chelsea is SO CORNY but I remember the top scene and it was so heartbreaking to watch. I’m glad she finally did get her own happily ever after.”

AcceptableParfait171 added, “She has no room to shade, Chelsea is not perfect by any means, but she seems to be doing significantly better in life than Jenelle is. Jenelleousy at its finest.”

Jenelle Has Slammed Chelsea Before

Jenelle accused Chelsea of never showing her authentic self when she was interviewed in December by “The Family Tree” podcast, which was later taken down after backlash from listeners.

“You have Chelsea, who they portrayed as the Golden One,” she said. “Like, I knew some things she would do behind closed doors when we would go to the Reunion shows but that was never brought up.”

“I’m not trying to rat her out, or even say the things she did but I’m just saying she’s not a goodie-two-shoes,” Jenelle continued. “It makes me upset that they wouldn’t show her raw footage but they made me out to be like a villain.”

Chelsea hasn’t publicly responded to Jenelle’s disses.

READ NEXT: How Building Their Dream Hope Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s Marriage