Chelsea Houska Fails to Reach Settlement in $3M Lawsuit

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska was not able to reach a settlement in the $3 million lawsuit she’s facing from Envy Branding LLC, her former consulting company.

Envy accused Houska, 30, and her husband — 33-year-old Cole DeBoer — of hiding money they made through social media promotions, though DeBoer and Houska deny the allegations against them.

Houska’s legal team had a mediation call with Envy on April 22, but they were unable to reach an agreement.

“As you know, I represent defendants in this matter. I write jointly with Matthew J. McDonald,

counsel for plaintiff, to advise that the April 22 private mediation was unsuccessful,” Houska’s attorney, Peter T. Shapiro, wrote to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave on April 25.

“Accordingly, we request that a status conference be scheduled at which a new discovery schedule can be set,” Shapiro continued. “Meanwhile, counsel will endeavor to communicate directly to reschedule the depositions that were not conducted while we assayed mediation.”

Cave granted Shapiro’s request for another mediation call, which was scheduled for May 19. Both parties were ordered to “file a proposed schedule for the completion of any remaining discovery.”

In the last two letters Envy’s team wrote to the judge, they said they wanted to resolve the lawsuit outside of court. “The parties remain optimistic that they will be able to resolve this dispute through mediation and will promptly report to the Court whether the mediation was successful,” wrote Matthew J. McDonald, the attorney representing Envy.

Houska and DeBoer will “likely” go to court to settle the dispute, The Sun wrote.

Houska & DeBoer Are Countersuing Envy

Houska and DeBoer filed a counterclaim against Envy in May 2020, where they accused the consulting company of withholding $150,000.

Court documents said the money “is irrefutably due and owing to the Defendants.”

Envy “offered a litany of excuses for its nonperformance, damaged Defendants’ reputations and good will, and failed to pay over the amounts due and owing to each Defendant,” the records read.

Houska and DeBoer’s lawyers claimed Envy’s allegations against the “Teen Mom 2” stars were “futile attempts at revisionist history.”

Houska & DeBoer Are Filming a New Show

With the threat of a possible public court hearing looming, Houska and DeBoer are working on their new show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” for HGTV.

The couple will be renovating homes in their native Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Houska revealed they started filming the series on March 31. She marked the first day with a photo on Instagram.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska said in a statement shared by HGTV.

HGTV is looking forward to the series. “Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” said Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production, HGTV. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”