Will Chelsea Houska Return to Teen Mom 2?

Chelsea Houska is best known for her stint on “Teen Mom 2,” but in November 2020 she moved on from the series that made her popular with MTV viewers.

Fans watched her struggle during her ill-fated relationship with high school boyfriend Adam Lind after they welcomed a daughter, Aubree, now 12. Houska went on to meet her husband, 33-year-old Cole DeBoer, and viewers got to see their relationship bloom from the beginning.

Houska, 30, and DeBoer got married in October 2016 and have three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska quit “Teen Mom 2” before Walker’s birth, so viewers haven’t gotten to know the baby the way they got to see clips of Houska’s other children.

In May 2021, Houska told E! News she knew it was time to leave “Teen Mom 2” when she felt like it was hindering her daughter, Aubree.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told E! News.

It’s unlikely that Houska will return to “Teen Mom 2” for the season 11 premiere on March 8, but that doesn’t mean she’s done with reality TV.

Houska & Her Family Will Appear on HGTV

As she was gearing up to leave “Teen Mom 2,” Houska and DeBoer started building their dream home in South Dakota. They documented the process on the Down Home DeBoers Instagram page, garnering more than 700,000 followers.

The reality TV stars loved the journey so much, they didn’t want to stop. That’s where HGTV comes in.

DeBoer and Houska landed their own show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” where they will help renovate homes in South Dakota.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv ! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area,” Houska wrote on Instagram. “Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true. Head to my story to hear more about it 💕.”

Houska & DeBoer Said It Was Their Dream To Work With HGTV

Before anything was in writing, Houska and DeBoer revealed they were interested in appearing on HGTV.

“Oh, God, Yeah. 100%. That’s our jam right there,” DeBoer told Heavy in October 2020.

“I feel like we have really found that we just love this process so much,” Houska added. “We’re already looking around and thinking about flipping houses… I just feel like we don’t feel like we’re done after we build this house.”

When talking to viewers on Instagram in February 2022, Houska and DeBoer teased fans were about to see a different side of them.

“We have been working so hard on some projects already,” Houska said. “We can not wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, a new chapter, see a different side of us.”

“Oh, you’re gonna see the real us,” DeBoer chimed in.

“The real us,” Houska added. “And of course, the kids are gonna be involved. It’s just gonna be totally different than what you guys saw with us before.”

HGTV is currently casting for “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which is expected to debut in spring 2023.