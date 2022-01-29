Trolls Claim Chelsea Houska Is Scamming Her Fans

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska came under fire from trolls on Reddit.

Houska was accused of dropshipping items on her home good lines, Aubree Says, which is when a manufacturer buys a product from a third party and then sells it to their customers.

Some social media users claimed Houska purchased a table runner from Amazon, which retails for $24.99, and then resold it on Aubree Says for $56.

“Just a cautionary post about buying from aubree says. Left is Amazon, right is Aubree says,” an original poster wrote on Reddit.

A number of responders agreed with the OP, calling Houska a fraud.

“This right here is why I despise Chelsea. She’s such a scammer!” they wrote.

“she’s such a scammer, downvote me all u want,” another person agreed.

Some social media users were confused why anyone would pay $56 for the kitchen accessory. “Who in their right mind is paying $60 for a f****** table runner !!!!! I’ve had mine for years. It’s from ikea and was $5 I think,” they said.

Others accused Houska of not putting enough effort into her company. “With all the resources and money she has you’d think she’d come up with an original idea for selling home decor and not just upselling shitty wholesale products. This is just lazy,” they said.

Houska Says the Table Runner Will Create ‘Adulting Vibes’

On the Aubree Says website, Houska writes that a runner can “transform” a table into a “stylish place to eat, drink, and be merry <3.”

“My Woven Table Runner is an easy and fashionable way to give your dining room those “adulting” vibes <3,” the website says in the table runner’s description. “Use it to frame your centerpiece, plants, or anything that you love on your table.”

Aubree Says promise the table runner is made from “high quality, woven cotton.” The company promises the table runner is wrinkle-free and can be easily washed.

For those who are interested in purchasing Houska’s runner on Aubree Says, the company is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a sale. Consumers can save 25% sitewide — no code needed — until January 30.

Houska Included a Personal Anctedctoe About Her Table

In the bottom part of the table runner’s description, Houska explained why the table is an important part of her family.

“Our table is the heart of our home. Cole and I look forward to the times in our day where we can sit down with our babes to share a meal and make memories,” she said about her husband, Cole DeBoer, and their four children. “I can’t wait to hear about the good times you have with loved ones around your table.”

On Instagram, Houska included a picture of 12-year-old daughter, Aubree, setting the table.

“Who else loves when their kids take the initiative and help set the table?!” she wrote on Instagram. “Our table runner is definitely one way to give your kitchen and dining room table the ultimate ‘adulting’ vibe 🖤.”

In addition to Aubree, Houska and DeBoer have three more children: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska and DeBoer have been married since October 2016.

READ NEXT: PHOTO: Trolls Blast Chelsea Houska for ‘Destroying’ Her Face