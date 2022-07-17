PHOTO: Cheyenne Floyd Shares Health Update Amid Sickness

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd said she was “focused” on her health in an Instagram post on July 16 after falling ill. The mother-of-two hasn’t disclosed her sickness but said she will update fans about her battle in the future.

Floyd issued a mini-statement after co-stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin sent her “get well soon” kit. She also shared pictures of flowers she received from other well-wishers.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their prayers,” she wrote. “I’ll be able to explain more later right now I am focused on healing.”

Cline isn’t’ the only “Teen Mom” star who has reached out to Floyd. Briana DeJesus sent Floyd a bouquet of flowers that looked like a puppy. The arrangement contained a medical symbol.

“Coming home to flowers from Briana DeJesus after these past few days was so thoughtful,” Floyd wrote in an Instagram story post. “Thank you so much.”

DeJesus and Cline originally appeared on “Teen Mom 2.”

Floyd, who is from “Teen Mom OG” worked with Cline and DeJesus when MTV merged the franchises and had the stars film “Teen Mom Family Reunion.” The individual “Teen Mom” shows were canceled, and now the ladies are filming “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

A premiere date for the new franchise has not been released.

Floyd Has Been Struggling With Her Health for Weeks

It’s not the first time Floyd has hinted about her mysterious illness through a cryptic post.

The California resident first hinted about her health on Twitter.

“These past few weeks have been so draining and difficult.. I’m ready for some good news,” she wrote on July 6.

The following week, Floyd sent a special message to her fiance, Zach Davis.

“Zach Davis has seen me at my worst and vulnerable moments,” she tweeted on July 13. “thank you for loving me this past few weeks haven’t been easy but I got you forever.”

Davis and Floyd have been on and off for years.

Floyd became pregnant with her daughter, 5-year-old Ryder, while on a break from Davis. She wasn’t sure of Ryder’s paternity at first — and tried to make things work with Davis in the beginning — but the couple was unable to continue dating in 2018 as Floyd navigated her co-parenting relationship with “Challenge” star Cory Wharton.

Floyd and Davis — parents of 1-year-old son, Ace — reconnected in October 2020 and Davis proposed in April 2021.

Floyd and Davis are slated to get married on September 26. They hinted to E! News they are having a huge party that will include tons of MTV stars.

Floyd Said She’s ‘Proud’ of Herself

Being a mother and entrepreneur isn’t easy, but Floyd congratulated herself in a May Instagram post.

“Woke up this morning feeling low and started strolling through my phone looking at pictures,” she wrote. “I quickly reminded myself, you are an amazing mother, entrepreneur and future wife. I am so proud of myself.”

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to step back and toot my own horn… but this morning I had to! This post is for me,” Floyd continued. “It’s okay to love on yourself 🖤”