Cheyenne Floyd Was ‘Shot At’ With Her Kids

“Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd is slated to have an intense season on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

As first cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV released the bios for the cast, and the network claimed that Floyd was “shot at” while she was in the car with her two children: 5-year-old Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Cory Wharton, and 1-year-old Ace, whom she shares with her fiance, Zach Davis.

“Cheyenne reveals she was shot at while driving her car with her children Ryder and Ace,” the bio says. “She undergoes surgery for her injury and plans her dream wedding to Zach.”

Floyd has kept mum about the shooting but told Hollywood Life she was “nervous” about the upcoming season.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life than this season,” she told the outlet.

“Oh my gosh, I was filming the other day and I was sitting and crying. This is my season that I’m the most nervous for,” she continued. “I’ve been with MTV…I think going on like seven or eight years, and I’ve done a couple shows. I’ve never been as nervous as I am right now.”

Floyd Underwent Surgery in July

Fans first suspected Floyd was unwell after she first began vague tweeting about the incident in the beginning of July. The “Teen Mom” star later clarified that she had to undergo surgery.

“I wasn’t sick,” Floyd wrote on Instagram stories on July 21. “I had to have a surgery and I am recovering very well.”

“It’s hard to answer some questions because it will just lead to more questions and I would like to explain everything from the beginning so we just have to wait for TM to air,” she continued. “That will everything explain everything.”

Earlier, Floyd told her fans that she was having a hard time. “These past few weeks have been so draining and difficult.. I’m ready for some good news,” she wrote on July 6.

The following week, she spent a special message to her fiance. “Zach Davis has seen me at my worst and vulnerable moments,” she tweeted on July 13. “thank you for loving me this past few weeks haven’t been easy but I got you forever.”

Floyd’s Co-Stars Rallied Behind Her

Play

Video Video related to cheyenne floyd was ‘shot at’ with her kids 2022-08-29T20:58:46-04:00

Fans might not have known what was happening with Floyd in real-time, but her co-stars were there to support her.

Floyd received care packages from Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus.

“Coming home to flowers from Briana DeJesus after these past few days was so thoughtful,” Floyd wrote in an Instagram story post. “Thank you so much.”

MTV has teased that “The Next Chapter” — which is a revamped version of “Teen Mom OG” and Teen Mom 2″ — as a “supersized” spinoff.

“You were there when they first became moms. Now be there as they turn their next page together,” the trailer says.

“Tuesdays on MTV, follow moms from ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ in one mother of a supersized series. ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: The celebrations are bigger; the relationships are stronger but the setbacks are tougher than ever,” the trailer teases. “The moms are back and having each others backs in the biggest ‘Teen Mom’ ever.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to debut on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.