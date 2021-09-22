Cheyenne Floyd Worries About Decision Affecting Ryder

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd was not happy when her sister, R Kyle Lynn, revealed she and her son Baaz, were going to move to Washington D.C. to live with her son’s father, Mezie.

Floyd accused her sister of being “selfish” and said moving to the other side of the country was a “terrible idea.” Not only was Floyd concerned about losing her sister, but she was also worried about her 4-year-old daughter, Ryder, would react to her cousin leaving.

“Whoa,” Floyd said when her sister told her about the move. “I think that you have gone kinda COVID crazy. Mom, she’s not gonna like it. I don’t like it. I get it. I don’t agree with it.”

Floyd, who was pregnant when the segment was filled, added “it’s not the best time in the world” for her sister to leave because Ryder’s father Cory Wharton was leaving to film “The Challenge” reunion soon.

“This is a terrible idea,” Floyd continued. “The thing is, you can be an adult in L.A., you don’t have to move to Washington D.C.”

“You’re really selfish,” the “Teen Mom OG” star told her sister. “His dad [Mezie] could easily live out here [to Los Angeles].”

Cheyenne Wanted Her Sister’s Partner to Move to LA

Considering most of Floyd’s family lives in Los Angeles and they’re close, she figured it would make more sense if Mezier decided to move to California instead of uprooting his son and R Kyle Lynn.

“Ryder and Baaz are so close with us because they’ve genuinely grown-up [together] like they are brother and sister,” Floyd said on the September 21 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “Let me get [Ryder] to try to understand that the person she’s lived with her entire life you’re about to take to go play with Mez.”

“I can still vote that I want Mez to come out here,” Floyd added. “That’s my opinion.”

Floyd Grilled Her Sister’s Partner About His ‘Intentions’

The MTV star’s “whole family” got together to talk to Mezie about the move so he could help them “understand more about the situation.”

Floyd wasn’t afraid to ask Mezie about his “intentions” with R Kyle Lynn.

“Are we having any conversation about ever getting married or is this just let’s go with the flow? I think between my mom and Kyle and I, we are a little codependent, a little attached at the hip,” she reminded him.

Mezie assured Floyd and her family that he was “open” to the idea of marriage.

Floyd felt more at ease after speaking with her sister’s partner, but she was still afraid of how Ryder would react when her cousin moved away.

“We’ve all lived together for so long,” Floyd said. “This separation is really going to take a toll.”

During a conversation with boyfriend Zach David, the father of Floyd’s son Ace, the “Teen Mom OG” star said she was ready to back her sister’s choice.

“I get what Kyle is trying to accomplish out of this and I’m gonna have to support her decision in all of this,” she said.

“It’s going to be a difficult time for Ry. I think her feelings are going to be hurt. She and Baaz are glued at the hip,” the MTV star continued. “Ryder has grown up in this house. Baaz has grown up in this house. They’ve grown up together. It will be a very sad day when they do depart.”

