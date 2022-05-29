WATCH: Cole DeBoer Makes TikTok About Aubree’s ‘Attitude’

“Teen Mom” alum Cole DeBoer created a new viral video for TikTok on May 27 with the help of his stepdaughter, 12-year-old Aubree Lind-DeBoer.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers plays in the background as DeBoer enters the frame. He shakes his head at the ground and then looks to the sky, and places his hand over his face. “When does your pre-teen daughter’s attitude start each day?”

Aubree then comes into the frame and mouths the first line of the song, which is: “When I wake up.”

“I’m going to hide now,” DeBoer added as the caption.

Fans on TikTok and Reddit loved the creation. Two days after DeBoer posted the video, it had nearly 900,000 views, more than 85,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

A number of social media users said they could relate to DeBoer. “Hang in there Cole! It only gets worse 😂,” one person wrote.

A lot of people said the video was “really cute” and they loved the relationship DeBoer and Aubree share. “I think this is funny lol he’s just that cringy dad on TikTok,” said a viewer.

Others remarked that they were happy DeBoer and Aubree were close since Aubree’s biological father, Adam Lind, has largely been out of the picture.

“I’m so happy for Aubree. I always think of how Adam would react if Aubree wanted to make a TikTok with him, and I am stoked Aubree has goofy a** Cole to do these things with,” they penned.

DeBoer Watched the Kids While Chelsea Houska Was on Vacation

DeBoer held down his home with “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska while the mother-of-four celebrated her friend’s bachelorette party in Scottsdale, Arizona, over Memorial Day weekend.

DeBoer shared pictures and videos of him taking care of their children — Aubree, 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

DeBoer took a selfie of himself drinking a beer, showing the kids playing in the background. “Missing mama,” he captioned the post on May 28. Houska shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Miss you.”

Another video showed Watson dumping a bucket of water over his head.

DeBoer Wants to Adopt Aubree

Throughout his tenure on “Teen Mom,” DeBoer was praised by most fans for his close relationship with Aubree. He hasn’t hid his desire to legally become Aubree’s guardian.

DeBoer has not adopted Aubree because her father — Adam Lind — did not relinquish his parental rights the way to did with his younger daughter, Paislee Mae Leonard, who he shared with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

“I would do it right now if she wants to,” DeBoer said during a February 2019 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” per In Touch Weekly. “I would never make her do anything.”

“I feel like the best for her would be if [Adam] was just completely out of the picture instead of in and out hurting her,” Houska said in a confessional to cameras. “If he came to me and wanted to sign his rights over for Aubree, I would for sure do it… Obviously, Cole wants to adopt her.”