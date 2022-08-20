PHOTO: Cole DeBoer Posts ‘Grown’ Pic of Watson, 5

Fans gushed over a new photo of Watson, the 5-year-old son shared by “Teen Mom” alum Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer.

The South Dakota father-of-four took his only son golfing with his grandfather and posted some videos and pictures from the day on TikTok and Instagram.

“Golfing with my Boy,” DeBoer, 34, wrote via TikTok.

The social media posts generated attention online.

“Why does he look like a whole grown kid?!” one fan on TikTok wanted to know.

“Aaaawww he is so big now what a cutie,” another said.

“3 generations of golfers..thats awesome!” a third person noted.

Houska, 30, and DeBoer have four children together. Houska’s eldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind.

The DeBoers went on to welcome Watson, 3-year-old Layne, and 1-year-old Walker June.

The family took a break from reality TV in November 2020 when they quit “Teen Mom” after spending more than a decade with MTV. In February 2022, Houska announced she and DeBoer would be returning to TV, but this time on HGTV. They landed a home renovation show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which is slated to debut in spring 2023.

DeBoer and Aubree like to make TikTok videos together, with their last clip being posted on August 18.